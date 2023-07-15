“Catch the F**king Ball”: 2 Years After Announcing Retirement, Julian Edelman Reveals How ‘Angry’ Tom Brady Once Made Him Cry

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman, a key contributor to the New England Patriots’ success alongside Tom Brady, didn’t have the smoothest start with the star quarterback. In an episode of the podcast “Games With Names,” Edelman recounted the challenges he faced while transitioning from college quarterback to NFL wideout after being drafted by the Patriots in 2009.

Around two years after announcing his retirement from the game, Edelman recently recalled a specific incident when he dropped a pass from Brady, resulting in the star quarterback’s frustrated outburst. Edelman admitted that Brady’s abrasive reaction to the dropped pass had a profound impact on him, revealing, “I went home and cried.”

Julian Edelman Talks About His Early Struggles with Tom Brady

“First pass ever from Tom, they put in a package with four receivers, a four-wide group. They gave me a play and — I’d never played receiver, but they created a package for me and they’re like, ‘Alright, Edelman, get in,’ he said. He added, “I run like a hook route and Tom darts it on me, and I tried to run before I had it ’cause I wanted to do something with it, dropped the ball. He [Brady] goes, ‘Catch the f–king ball, Julian.'”

The impact of Brady’s words was significant, as Edelman admitted, “I went home and cried.” He further added, “I felt pretty sh-tty for like four days, It took me so long to earn his trust after that f–king play, it took me like three years to earn his trust back.” The interaction left him feeling down for days, and it took him years to earn back Brady’s trust.

Despite the initial struggle, Edelman and Brady eventually developed a strong connection and became one of the league’s most prolific duos, capturing three Super Bowl victories together. The incident also emphasizes the demanding nature of playing alongside a legendary quarterback like Brady and the pressure to meet his high standards.

Julian Edelman’s Insight on Sharing a Room with Tom Brady

Julian Edelman once provided a fascinating glimpse into what it was like sharing a room with the legendary quarterback. As they played together for the New England Patriots under the guidance of Bill Belichick, Edelman, and Brady formed a dynamic offensive duo.

Edelman recalled a moment when Brady had the year’s Super Bowl date marked on his whiteboard, confidently stating that it was where their season would conclude. Supporting his quarterback, Edelman vowed to help Brady surpass Joe Montana’s record, displaying their camaraderie and ambition. However, it was Brady’s response that truly revealed his exceptional mindset.

“He looks at me with that golden stare, with those sizzling steel-blue eyes, and says, I’m not going for Montana, I’m going for Jordan,” Edelman recounted.

This statement showcased Brady’s determination to achieve greatness. With his seven Super Bowl rings, Tom has well and truly cemented his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.