Buffalo Bills Player Shoves Loud Eagles Fan After OT Drive Takes Away Their Chance to Win

The Buffalo Bills had a torrid night at Lincoln Financial Field as they succumbed to the late Eagles’ pressure, losing the match in overtime to Jalen Hurts‘ rushing TD. The Bills, who led for parts of the matchup, couldn’t close out the game as the home team’s 60-yard field goal sent the match to OT.

The frustration bubbled towards the surface as the Bills lost a chance to win in overtime, despite being the first ones to throw the ball. After the big failure, frustrated Bills defensive players Jordan Philips and Shaq Lawson got into an argument with an Eagles fan in the stands.

While both players initially argued with the fan, it was DE Lawson (No. 90) who lost his cool and shoved the fan. Defensive Tackle Philips (No. 97) was having a verbal altercation with the Eagles fan when Lawson came from behind to support his teammate, raised his hands, and pushed the fans. It earned him some hostile boos from the Birds.

His teammates were quick to meddle as they took him away from the scene before things escalated any further. The former Texan had a night to forget as he went home without making a tackle. A fine from the league is on the cards for him for this behavior, and he could also be looking at a possible suspension.

The Buffalo Bills, despite a couple of field goal, misses and a failure to convert the last drive into a 6-pointer, had a good game offensively. They outgained and outplayed the home side for most parts of the game. They accumulated 505 yards of offensive yards in 92 plays, with Josh Allen throwing for 339 yards with 2 TD passes. He also led the game in rushing yards with 81 and scored 2 rushing TDs.

Tony Romo’s Biased Broadcasting Was Called Out by Eagles Fans

The Eagles came from behind yet again to flatten the Bills. But after the game, the Birds were quick to call out former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo for his slant and hostile broadcasting. There is a common belief that everyone in Philadelphia hates the Cowboys. It seems there is a reason for it.

Romo, throughout the match, was criticizing the Eagles for their lack of run-game and creativity, and kept on second-guessing the play calls Sirianni made. With the score 28-31 and only 20 seconds left on the clock, the Eagles were on the Bills’ 41-yard line. The former Cowboys QB suggested that the Eagles should run a fake field goal by inserting Stefon Diggs in. And Diggs doesn’t even play for the Eagles.

He then complained that Reddick’s tackle on Allen was a horse collar tackle and should have been penalized. He failed to criticize the Bills QB when he threw multiple incomplete passes on successive plays. Fans were quick to react to Romo rooting against their team and expressed it on social media.

One fan said, “I would pay a lot of money to never have to listen to Tony Romo call an Eagles game again”

Another fan chimed in and said, ” Tony Romo can’t call none of our games going forward, he was d*ck eating the Bills on live tv. Praying for our downfall.”

A frustrated fan wrote, “Romo is so disappointed. I usually don’t do this, but WTF??? He should put on a Bills cheerleading outfit.”

Another one pointed out Romo’s bias for Allen and said, “Can’t stand @tonyromo. It’s just another slight by the @NFL against the Eagles by having a former cowgirls player cover our games. It was ridiculous listening to that buffoon to go out of his way to show love for Josh Allen. How’d that turn out?”

The Buffalo Bills are now 6-6 and are 2nd in their division. There is a still chance for them to make playoffs, but now they’re behind the Russell Wilson–led Broncos and Gardner Minshew–led Colts in the AFC playoff race. They take defending SB champions Kansas City on the road.

The Eagles, who showed their resolve yet again, became the first team to clinch a playoff spot. They are 10-1 this season but will face a tough 49ers side at home.