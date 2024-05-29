Caleb Williams Shares Uplifting Message After Reports of Him Struggling During Bears OTA

November 4, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (13) warms up on the sideline during the second half of a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Washington at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231104_zsp_t158_062 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Caleb Williams is not letting his less-than-ideal OTA start get him down. The first overall pick in the NFL, Williams is expected to be the next big thing in the league. However, his first day in organized team activities (OTAs), which was supposed to offer fans a preview of his upcoming season, didn’t go as expected. Many reports suggested that Williams struggled during his first OTA practice, but he’s still full of hope, even in adversity.

Advertisement

Despite the early challenges, Caleb Williams took to Instagram a couple of days later to share an encouraging post. The post featured a quote that read, “Difficult roads always lead to beautiful destinations,” showing his positive mindset to overcome setbacks.

@CALEBcsw Shares Uplifting Message After Reports Of Him Struggling In Bears OTA pic.twitter.com/9GvolpVzj0 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) May 27, 2024

No recent player has had expectations as high as the rookie Caleb Williams this year. Analysts predicted astronomical success for Williams who entered the draft already amped up to perform better than OROY CJ Stroud.

However, reality has hit hard for those expecting immediate success, as Williams reportedly struggled early on, completing just three passes during the 7-on-7 period. With Williams having just transitioned from the college league, there is little reason to blow his initial struggles out of proportion, which even the biggest legends in the league like Tom Brady have faced.

Despite this, fans seem to be really concerned about how Williams is going to fit into their unit, but with him full of hope, and his teammates rallying behind him, these struggles should soon just be a distant memory.

Teammates Rally Behind Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has entered the league with high hopes. More often than not, the quarterback has talked about how much he is willing to do to claim his place and live up to the hype that has followed him for his top status in a class of quarterbacks. Many including safety Kevin Byard helped him gain a better perspective on tough days like these.

New Bears safety Kevin Byard went up to Caleb Williams after today’s tough OTA and told him “days like today, are going to make you better.” Love the leadership Byard is already providing for this young Bears team. pic.twitter.com/O3vnoID8BF — Dave (@dave_bfr) May 23, 2024

Head coach Matt Eberflus also revealed how both the rookies and veterans have rallied around Williams, saying, “Everybody’s rallying around him. You can feel that with the reps that we got with some of the first on-field stuff we’ve done, with the veterans.”

Moments of difficulty and battling against strong defenses will only sharpen the USC product’s immense talent. And with the full support of his team behind him, it should be smooth sailing. Meanwhile, any disheartened fans can keep an eye out in 2024 as Williams is likely to overcome this early speed bump.