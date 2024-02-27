Cam Newton Gets a Wave of Encouragement After Visuals of Ugly Scuffle Go Viral

The ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton, is one of those rare souls who is deeply involved in his community, lending a hand to youngsters chasing football dreams. He is one of a kind who will stand firm for his beliefs, never backing down from a fight or a voice of reason when things go haywire.

A recent video is making rounds on social media, showing the ex-Carolina Panthers QB caught up in a scuffle during a youth football tournament. It is unclear how the fight began or if Newton sparked it, but he was seen standing up for himself as four others approached him aggressively.

The quality of the video isn’t great, but one can clearly spot a 6 feet 4 inches tall Cam Newton in his black outfit and custom Cowboys hat, right in the middle of the altercation. It is reported that the argument happened between Cam Newton and the crew of TSP, a team in the 7V7 15 U Championship, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Things got physical, with pushing, shoving, and punches thrown, until the police and event staff stepped in to break it up. Toward the end of video, Newton is seen smiling and saying, “I’ve got something for you,” before the camera cuts off.

After the video of the scuffle got viral, a former football quarterback, Robert Griffin III, stepped in to show support for Cam Newton. In a tweet on X, RGIII highlighted Newton’s past success, particularly leading Auburn University to a national championship.

NFL fans too came together to support Cam Newton and stood by what RGIII said. Many praised Newton for his composure and intimidating presence, crediting his NFL physique for deterring troublemakers.

What Are These 7on7 Competitions Where Cam Newton Was Breaking Up a Fight?

Cam Newton engaged in a fight during the inaugural “We Ball Sports” annual 7-on-7 flag football tournament in Atlanta. This invite-only event, held on February 24-25th, offers a chance to win up to $5,000. Newton’s team, “C1N,” was competing and ended up winning the inaugural Atlanta 7V7 15U Championship, as reported by Cam Newton’s foundation, 7V7.

C1N is a sports organization started by NFL star Cam Newton in 2011. Their goal is to help young football players get better by organizing a 7-on-7 all-star team, where they bring together players for big competitions. Moreover, according to their website, they have won 5 national championships, over 25 tournaments, and have helped over 30 players go pro.