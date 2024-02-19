When Lewis Hamilton Once Admitted He Tries to ‘Secretly’ Take Advise From NFL GOAT Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton are two of the biggest entities in the world of sports, and have developed a strong friendship. Appearing as a guest alongside NFL legend Brady, Hamilton once made a startling revelation on the official YouTube channel of IWC Watches. The British driver revealed that he secretly took advice from Brady to up his game.

Advertisement

“Tom [Brady] and I, we’ve met a couple times and been in touch for some years now. Sometimes, I message him, trying to secretly get a bit of advice.”

The admiration goes both ways between Hamilton and Brady. While the former often seeks advice from the latter, Brady, too, has massive respect for the 7x F1 champ. He even called Hamilton an “artist” on the race track. Brady believes Hamilton looks at the racetrack differently and that gives him an advantage.

Advertisement

“I just think he probably sees lines on the track no one else can see.”

The two athletes were also neighbors at one point. They both owned properties at 70 Vestry – a 13-story residential building in the Tribeca region of Manhattan. However, Brady soon offloaded the property while Hamilton got busy with Hollywood A-listers.

Lewis Hamilton has a star-studded fan following

Standing as arguably the most prominent F1 entity, Hamilton has an aura that extends far. He has become a star-magnet and has A-list stars gravitating towards him. Many of his celebrity friends live in the United States. Athletes like Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Serena Williams are also huge fans of the Mercedes star.

Thus, a plethora of big-name supporters come down to the American races to support him. Heidi Klum, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, and Paris Hilton are some of the celebs who came down to support Hamilton.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1625964826424930304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Briton isn’t only friends with these celebs. He also has business ventures with Hollywood entities and other pro athletes. Currently in the middle of producing an F1-themed film, Hamilton’s ties will be crucial.

It shall give him further access to producing films. Becoming a producer for meaningful projects has been a goal for Hamilton, as he wants to send out positive messages to the entire world. As such, gaining deeper access would only prove to be beneficial for the current Mercedes driver.