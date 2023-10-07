Cam Newton Rejects the Thought Of Getting Paid $5,500,000 By Jets: “I’d Be Wasting My Time”

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets find themselves in a challenging situation, falling short of preseason expectations associated with them. They presently have a 1-3 record under the leadership of Zach Wilson. Could Cam Newton be someone they call, to fill the gap that Aaron Rodgers left? Newton might be down to take up that offer if it comes, but he certainly isn’t willing to take a $5,500,000 salary.

Advertisement

During his conversation with former NFL QB Robert Griffin III at ‘RG3 and the Ones‘, the former first overall pick wasn’t flattered with the thought of getting paid with what he referred to as ‘pennies’. As per him, his days for a single-digit (in millions) salary are behind him.

Could Cam Newton be The Jets’ New QB?

When asked what his response would be if the Jets came calling right now, Newton clarified his interest in signing with the Jets. However, a mere $5.5 million in pay is an impediment for the free-agent QB, as Aaron Rodgers continues to deal with his injury. He firmly stated,

Advertisement

“Going back to control? You not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro,” adding, “I’m not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 million deal bro, those days are over. I’d be wasting my time.”

Cam Newton appears to be taking a cautious approach when it comes to potentially joining the New York Jets. He expressed concern about walking into a dysfunctional situation. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that Zach Wilson is aware of any potential changes. He added,

“I don’t want to walk into a dysfunctional situation. Have you guys made Zach Wilson aware? Also, Aaron Rodgers is trying to come back this year. Let’s also talk about that…so when he comes back is it just going to be something that you’ll say: ‘Watch out’? So it’s a lot of things, that I don’t just make impulse decisions.”

Cam Newton’s remark reflects his desire to make well-considered decisions. His awareness of the complex dynamics and uncertainties can rise to add value to any future considerations.

Advertisement

Newton’s Pitch to Jets Amidst the QB Shuffle

Cam Newton is not willing to settle for a deal below his market value. However, it’s clear that his interest lies in joining the New York Jets. Furthermore, on a more lighthearted note, Newton cheekily attempted to pitch himself as a potential option. This was among other requests after Aaron Rodgers exited from the season. He also mentions that it was around the same time when Colin Kaepernick’s agent reportedly reached out to the Jets as well.

“With Aaron Rodgers being out for the season for an Achilles injury, everybody was jumping on the New York Jets bandwagon now. I just peeped that Colin Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the Jets about a potential return, I got my phone real close to face.”

Following this he adds that the New York Jets lie in a situation that seems like a deadlock. However, his assessment of the situation and touch of humor add an intriguing perspective to the Jets’ current QB situation. The Jets and Saleh, however, seem quite satisfied with their “unquestioned QB” Zach Wilson, and not on the lookout for a replacement. But if the Jets keep calling with a good enough offer, Newton is ready to get onboard.