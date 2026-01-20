Tom Brady’s Company Gets a $1 Billion Valuation

No NFL player has matched Tom Brady’s ability to win. His seven Super Bowl rings are more than any other player and are unlikely to ever be matched. But his edge over the rest of the league may be even greater off the field than it was on it.

Brady has been predictably busy since retiring after the 2022 season. With no more football, he needed somewhere to channel that competitive drive, and he has turned to business. The future Hall of Famer has his hands in just about everything. As an investor, he is involved across numerous industries, ranging from sports ownership to emerging tech to biosciences.

Still, health, wellness, and fitness have always been his bread and butter. And for good reason. Brady played at an elite level in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until age 45. He has a built-in sales pitch in this space because he is living proof of what he promotes. His latest venture — athletics company NoBull — is thriving in large part because of his involvement and reputation.

Brady got some great news, as NoBull raised $50 million at a $1 billion valuation in its first funding round since Mike Repole bought the company in 2023.

Exclusive: Mike Repole and Tom Brady’s NoBull Gets $1B Valuation with a boost from Livvy Dunne. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 20, 2026

Repole sold Vitamin Water and BodyArmor drinks to Coca-Cola for deals that add up to nearly $10 billion. So he knows what he’s doing in this space. And he saw an opportunity with the struggling NoBull brand a few years ago, which is why he bought it.

Repole had met Brady back in 2018 and had maintained contact with him through the GOAT’s NFL retirement. In 2023, with Brady now out of the NFL, Repole approached him about merging NoBull with Brady’s wellness companies, TB12 and Brady Brand.

Brady is now the second-largest shareholder in the company, and his involvement was no doubt a catalyst for NoBull raising the amount of money at the valuation they did. Shortly after he came on, NoBull became the sponsor of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Moreover, the sportswear company has been the sponsor of the CrossFit Games since 2021, and is also now an official sponsor of the PGA Tour and San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones.

NoBull has always been a producer of athletic wear, but with Brady coming on, they will start looking into other avenues, such as diet, fitness, and overall health, to expand the business even further. Repole sees NoBull becoming a general wellness brand with many offerings.

Influencer and former college gymnastics star Livvy Dunne and Matthew Schaefer of the NHL’s New York Islanders are also brand ambassadors.