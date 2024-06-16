Is Bengals QB Rocky Lombardi Related to Vince Lombardi?

The Cincinnati Bengals signed QB Rocky Lombardi as an undrafted free agent earlier in May. While he might have gone undrafted, Rocky brings a wealth of collegiate experience to the NFL. Yet, the most intriguing question around the aspiring prospect is whether he is at all related to NFL legend Vince Lombardi, the namesake behind the Super Bowl trophy.

Advertisement

The answer appears to be no. Rocky Lombardi and Vince Lombardi share absolutely no lineage. However, Rocky does have a lot of football in his blood. According to NIU Huskies, the 25-year-old QB has a lot of connections in football, both in college and high school.

The young Lombardi hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan. His father, Tony Lombardi, like Vince Lombardi, is a football coach who has been coaching college football for a solid 30 years, currently at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Before that, Vince himself played college football. Interestingly, the generation before them, Rocky’s grandfather, Bob Lombardi, was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His brother, Beau Lombardi, too, plays for the Army West Point Black Knights as an offensive lineman.

As for Rocky, the aspiring quarterback had a 3-year stint at Michigan from 2017 to 2020. Subsequently, he went on to play from 2021 to 2023 at Northern Illinois College. Notably, in his final year at DeKalb, Rocky secured the 2023 Camellia Bowl honors.

With college and school football flowing in his veins, Rocky becomes the first of his family to make it to the NFL. And now, he will pick up the pigskin for the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, he has secured a lucrative contract for someone who was an undrafted free agent.

The Contract and Commitments of Rocky Lombardi

After the Bengals picked him as an undrafted free agent, Rocky has signed quite a well-paying contract. The 25-year-old QB has signed a 3-year contract worth $2.84 million. This will include a $10,000 signing bonus, as well as $10,000 in guaranteed money, with an average salary of almost a million dollars.

With such a contract, he will also have the opportunity to play alongside one of the best QBs in the league, Joe Burrow. Moreover, he will also receive the guidance and mentorship of a head coach like Zac Taylor.

Beginning his journey with the Bengals as a 4th-string QB may not be ideal, but Rocky has an opportunity to showcase his mettle and learn from the best. With his NFL dream coming true, it remains to be seen how many opportunities he’ll get as the season progresses.