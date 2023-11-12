HomeSearch

Taylor Swift Collectible Helps Patrick Mahomes Raise Funds For His Charity Event

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 12, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ QB, hosted a charity auction on the same day as Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour. Despite the clash, his buddy Travis Kelce showed up to offer support while Taylor prepared for her show in Argentina. The fundraising event, put together by the Optimal Fundraising Group, happens annually and is hosted by the star quarterback and his wife Brittany for their foundation, “15 and the Mahomes.”

Centered on supporting children’s education and well-being, Patrick and Brittney Mahomes generously contributed $615,000 to 19 different charitable organizations during the event. In addition to their charitable efforts, Mahomes personally engaged with the children and other attendees while capturing moments through photographs.

Mahomes’ teammate, Travis Kelce, joined the event, where he was showered with praise for his stellar NFL performances. The Chiefs’ tight end achieved a milestone, becoming the all-time leading receiver for the franchise in the recent bout against the Miami Dolphins. Kelce’s rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wasn’t present during the event. However, the pop singer helped Mahomes raise funds by auctioning one of her platinum records.

The reigning MVP established the 15 and Mahomies Foundation back in 2019. The organization is all about making kids’ lives better. Their foundation supports children with disabilities, giving them custom bikes and helping with medicine programs. Apart from the Chiefs’ QB, his better half, Brittney Mahomes, is also equally active in these events.

Signed Platinum Record Steals the Spotlight at Patrick Mahomes’ Fundraiser Event

Although the 12-time Grammy winner wasn’t present at the event, she still became the showstopper of the show with her signed platinum record. The event organizer, Optimal Fundraising Group, shared on Instagram that a special Taylor Swift Platinum record was part of the items up for auction. However, they didn’t exactly reveal who gave the platinum record or how much it sold out for. However, Swift’s album will contribute to collecting the funds Mahomes’ organization needs.

Travis Kelce could not attend the first day of Swift’s Argentina Tour on Thursday. However, the following day, the NFL star flew to Buenos Aires to meet the ‘Blank Space‘ singer. Taylor Swift’s Friday show was, however, rescheduled to Sunday because of bad weather conditions.

Nonetheless, Travis Kelce was spotted backstage during her performance on the second day of her concert. Later during the show, Swift surprised Klece as she changed up a lyric of her song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” and also ran into Klece’s arm to land a kiss on him.

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

