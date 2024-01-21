Former No. 1 Pick Jadeveon Clowney Reveals a Quality in Teammate Lamar Jackson That Commands the Reapect of the Locker Room

Lamar Jackson has had a phenomenal season, making him a strong contender for his second NFL MVP title. However, according to his teammates, his focus on team success is more apparent than his individual glory, which sets him apart and endears him to those around him.

Baltimore’s linebacker, Jadeveon Clowney, recently discussed the Ravens’ season in detail with esteemed reporter Carita Parks. When asked what distinguishes Lamar from other QBs he has played with, Clowney showered praise on the Ravens signal-caller. He emphasized Jackson’s inquisitive nature and high expectations for himself.

Jackson not only carries himself with the utmost professionalism but also possesses leadership skills to demand accountability from everyone around him. What sets him apart is his genuine commitment to winning and prioritizing team success over personal accolades. According to Clowney, Jackson’s approach garners nothing but respect from those who know and play alongside him. He said,

“He expects great things from himself. The guy is definitely a pro. He is a leader that comes here everyday and hold everyone accountable,” followed by, “He always speaks highly about how he wants to win. No individual awards, it’s all about the team. And it’s been this way since I got here.”

While the NFL media is critical of Lamar Jackson’s playoff performance, with figures like Dan Orlovsky asserting that winning the Super Bowl is now crucial as opposed to securing another MVP, Lamar remains singularly focused on winning and giving his all for the team.

Drafted as the number 1 pick by the Texans in 2014, Clowney has experienced somewhat of a nomadic career. After 5 seasons in Houston, he spent the subsequent 4 seasons playing for three different teams: the Seahawks, Titans, and Browns. However, it appears the seasoned defender has finally found a stable home with the Ravens. Baltimore has reaped the benefits of his experience and defensive leadership.

Following a season without a team, Clowney is currently enjoying the best year of his career. Accompanied by 48 tackles, he has achieved a career-high 9.5 sacks. The Ravens boast the 6th best defense, allowing a league-low 16.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Clowney took on his former team, and it ended exactly how he wished it would.

Jadeveon Clowney and his Ravens Take on the Houston Texans

The Ravens LB was drafted in 2014 by the Houston Texans using their first-round pick. After 10 years and playing for 4 different teams, he will be playing for the Texans and go on to clinch the top AFC seed. He did play against them in the opening week but wasn’t able to get to Stroud for a sack, though he did get credit for one QB hit. But the LB isn’t harboring any feelings of revenge.

Jadeveon Clowney said he is just looking to win and advance further into the playoffs. He knows the bigger picture, and it’s bigger than thinking about Texans. He said,

“To me, it’s the next game up. I just want to win, because it’s the playoffs; it’s bigger than just worrying about the Texans. There is much more at stake. It’s either win or go home. And we want to get away with this win so we can keep fighting for the goal we’ve been fighting for all year. What you do all of this for is to try to get to that Super Bowl and win it.” according to Sports Illustrated.

The Purple Pai hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since 2012. Lamar and his team have been criticized for underperforming and underachieving in the postseason. In 5 seasons, he has won only one game in the postseason. He has three touchdown passes, five interceptions, and a miserable 68.3 passer rating, and the Ravens have a 1-3 record.

His opponent, CJ Stroud, on the other hand, entered the game with a scorching performance in the playoffs, setting a rookie record with a QBR of 157.2 as he threw three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Nonetheless, Smiley Face and company obliterated the Texans in the divisional round with a final score of 34-10. By the end of the first and second quarters, Stroud’s side managed to even the score twice, but they failed to rake in any more points in the remaining half. The dual-threat QB excelled, tallying two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns. The Ravens are now set to take on the winner of the upcoming bout between the Chiefs and the Bills.