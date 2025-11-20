Cam Skattebo Says He Will Not Join the Eagles Even if They Offer Him a 100% Increment

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Despite picking up a gruesome injury a few weeks ago, Cam Skattebo has been on a viral run. The running back has been filling his time by joining live streams and podcasts to talk about football and his hobbies. And in his most recent appearance, he proved his loyalty to the New York Giants fanbase by disregarding one of their biggest rivals.

Skattebo already makes a hefty $5.3 million on his current rookie contract. But would he go to the Philadelphia Eagles if he were offered twice that amount? This is exactly what streamer N3on asked him when they got together for a stream as the two walked around American Dream Mall.

Skattebo had a pretty blunt answer for the streamer.

“No. I wouldn’t go anywhere for double the money. Nowhere,” stated the star running back.

Naturally, this got N3on pretty excited since he was wearing a Giants jersey himself. He added that fans would be thrilled to hear Skattebo say that. And he was right.

In the comments underneath a snippet clip from N3on’s stream, several Giants fans showed love for what Skattebo said. Especially given the heated rivalry between the Giants and Eagles.

“I love Skattebo even more now,” one fan wrote.

“@saquon take notes b***h boy,” another joked.

I love Skattebo even more now. pic.twitter.com/38AycEJjud — Blissful Fiend (@AlexaDaGOAT) November 20, 2025

However, others pointed out that Skattebo couldn’t have possibly given any other answer.

“What do you think he was going to say on a live stream? The media backlash would be crazy if he said he would leave for twice the money,” one pointed out.

“What the hell did you want or expect him to say??? Lmao,” another agreed.

They were excellent points. Still, Skattebo didn’t have to be so outwardly adamant about his future. He could’ve hinted that he doesn’t want to be a Giant for life, but he did the exact opposite.

Earlier in the stream, Skattebo was also verbally heckled by some Eagles fans.

“I just don’t understand. You see me in public and you say, ‘Go birds.’ It just makes no sense,” Skattebo said on the stream.

Someone yelled “Go Birds” to Cam Skattebo while he was on livestream at American Dream Mall pic.twitter.com/WfLeQdYxDB — The Eagle Times (@_TheEagleTimes) November 19, 2025

At the end of the day, Skattebo is still under contract with the Giants until 2028, so it’ll be a while before anyone talks about him as a free agent. But we already know who he won’t be signing with once that time comes. At least, we hope he stays true to his word, because over 100 fans have the post bookmarked and ready to bring back should he ever go back on what he said.