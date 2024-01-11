Can Aaron Rodgers Return to the Pat McAfee Show? Upon Ousting the Jets QB, McAfee Leaves the Door Open for the 4x MVP’s Comeback

Has ‘The Pat McAfee’ show seen the last of Aaron Rodgers? After a weekly stint on the show, it seems Rodgers is off the beloved sports commentary show. Well, at least for the rest of the season. Host Pat McAfee announced that the Jets QB has done his last interview (of the season.)

The ESPN host announced at the start of the show on Wednesday that the Jets quarterback has made his final appearance of the season,

“There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got really loud. I am happy that he’s not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

The announcement does come on the back of Rodgers’ latest controversy, where he made inflammatory claims about comedian Jimmy Kimmel, raising some eyebrows about his appearance on the show even after a new season is underway. Rodgers’s last episode on the show featured a speculation-filled rambling about Kimmel, a digging of an even bigger hole for himself as he went on another COVID-19 rant, and finally a shot at an ESPN executive, but no apology.

But fear not, Aaron Rodgers fans, he’s not gone ‘gone’. As Pat McAfee stated, Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays end with the end of the 4x MVP’s team’s season. “That’s how it’s always been,” and he clarified that he never said Rodgers will “never be on the show again. I hope he chooses to still chat with us.”

So, Pat McAfee hasn’t closed the doors completely on Rodgers’ return, even though he did sound a little relieved in that first announcement. There was a tone of finality when he said, “Some of his thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people…I am pumped that will no longer be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been the past few weeks…Everything else, though, just can’t do that and not what we want to be known for.”

Why Has Aaron Rodgers Been Ousted?

During January of the previous year, Rodgers made weekly appearances after the regular season, extending his presence to the Tuesday following the Super Bowl and continuing beyond until he departed for his darkness retreat at the end of February. The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that the QB was originally going to be a fixture on the show throughout the 2024 playoffs.

CNN’s source reported that the decision to end ART was due to his recent “behavior”, and not really a end of the season thing. “Behavior” that included making a throwaway comment about Jimmy Kimmel being nervous about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein list. “Behavior” that had Kimmel receive death threats, and threaten to sue. And “Behavior” that included not apologizing. Allegedly.

So, while McAfee says Rodgers isn’t gone from the show forever, everything else points in the other direction. But let’s believe the guy whose name is on the show, shall we? While Rodgers’s fandom will surely not be happy with this, maybe it’ll allow Pat to finally talk sports and not conspiracy theories.