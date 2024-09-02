Can NFL Coaches Get Ejected From the Game?

Nov 8, 2009; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith (left) talks with the officials after defensive tackle Tommie Harris (not pictured) was ejected for fighting during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. The Cardinals won 41-21. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are already familiar with the ejection of players from NFL games for misbehavior. But what about coaches? Yes, even the coaches on the sidelines can find themselves on the wrong side of an official’s decision — and that means an ejection from the game.

Advertisement

The story behind this rule started in 2017 when the rule of ejection was extended to non-player personnel. The current rules add coaches, management, trainers, and other team staff to the list of possible ejections. Under the NFL’s rules, a coach can be ejected if they receive two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a single game. And for those who are wondering what unsportsmanlike is—here’s the deal.

Players and non-player personnel can be penalized for actions such as using abusive language toward an opponent or an official. While it’s rare for a coach to be flagged twice for this kind of behavior in a single game, the rules clearly define when even coaches can be shown the exit door.

For the NFL, the introduction of this rule in 2017 was part of a broader effort to ensure that the game is played and managed with due respect and professionalism. However, as always, there are examples that prompted the change with their misconduct.

NFL coaches who saw the exit door during games

While it’s rare for NFL coaches to be ejected from games, it has happened. Back in 1993, Buddy Ryan (Houston Oilers) faced ejection for his fiery temperament during a game against the New York Jets. He got into a heated argument with officials, causing the frustration to boil over.

The ejection became a nightmare for Jack Del Rio (Jacksonville Jaguars) in 2006 as an argument with officials over a call caused his dismissal during a preseason game.

During a 2016 game, Bruce Arians, while serving as the head coach, saw one of his assistants, Amos Jones, ejected for arguing with officials over a series of calls. The situation led to the first ejection of an assistant coach in recent memory.

Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints) nearly made history in 2019 during a game against the Atlanta Falcons when he lost his temper over several contentious calls. Payton received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. However, he wasn’t ejected but was on the brink of becoming the first head coach to face ejection under the new rule.

The contention over call again got Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) in trouble a year later. Much like Payton, he was nearly ejected during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans head coach became irate over what he perceived as a bad call.

These are just a few instances among many that have occurred over the years. Often, coaches and staff, just like players, tend to lose their composure due to the intensity of the game. However, for the NFL, the rules are fair. Even the most seasoned coaches aren’t immune to the emotions of the game, and when things get out of hand, they, too, can be shown the exit door.