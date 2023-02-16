GOAT Peyton Manning Talks About the GOAT Supercars in Latest History TV Series

2 time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is leading a very busy retirement life. From Pro Bowl coaching, to live game commentary, there is nothing he is not getting his hands into. Now, he has one more activity to add to that ever-growing list. His latest endeavor is hosting an episode of the greatest supercars ever for History TV.

On the show, Manning talks about various supercars that have graced humanity. With the help of 100 experts, he puts together a list of cars, judging them on various criteria. In all fairness, it was apt for History TV to enlist Manning’s help. After all, who better to showcase the GOAT of supercars, than a GOAT of the NFL himself?

This isn’t his first rodeo with History TV, though. On February 6, he was featured on a similar episode, this time ranking stadiums. Not just NFL stadiums, though. His list stretched as far into the past as the Roman Colosseum. Both episodes also feature prominent astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, apart from the multitude of experts, including authors, engineers, racing drivers, and actors.

Be sure to watch History TV for the rest of the series, where Manning talks about candies, inventions, daredevils, and more.

Peyton Manning is slowly taking over the entertainment sector as well

Peyton Manning may have retired from football, but his lifestyle seems to be just as energetic and success-hungry. Since his retirement, Peyton has undertaken numerous projects, including coaching the NFC team in this year’s Pro Bowl. However, that endeavor did not go very well for him. Especially since his brother Eli Manning was coaching the AFC team.

Peyton also hosts ESPN’s Monday Night Football show, along with his brother Eli. The duo has turned the show into a form of casual hangout place for those wanting a relaxed approach to watching the game. Of course, there are times when the brothers pull each other’s legs, much to the audience’s amusement. That is eventual, whenever these two are in the same room together.

Peyton’s ‘Omaha Productions’ is the main production company that collaborates on every project he is involved with. It also has taken Eli Manning under its wing, with ‘Eli’s Places’ becoming a hit on its own. While we may not know his next project, do not expect Peyton to sit silent. Sooner than later, he will be back with something even more interesting and amusing.

