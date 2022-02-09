“I can’t picture Aaron Rodgers anywhere else”: Aaron Jones has bold prediction on Packers QB’s future amidst ahead of 2022 season

Aaron Rodgers future in Green Bay will be one of the biggest questions ahead of this offseason. But despite the rumours, Aaron Jones believes the Packers QB is not going anywhere.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

So it’s safe to bet that Rodgers will look at other opportunities. The Denver Broncos, the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers etc. all have been mentioned in possible trade scenarios.

But regardless of anything, Packers star RB Aaron Jones knows Rodgers will come to give the Packers another shot at the Super Bowl.

Aaron Jones wants Aaron Rodgers will come back

Star running back Aaron Jones said he believes in his heart that Rodgers won’t leave the team.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones told NFL Network. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he’ll be back,” said Jones.

“We had a lot of veterans in there. Just the way we were able bring along some of those younger guys and over the course of it have fun and be ourselves and come closer, all in that time, it was just fun to be around,” Jones said. “I think it brought joy back to football,” said Kamara.

