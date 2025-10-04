Can Patrick Mahomes Get Lucky a Third Time? Chiefs QB’s Winless Regular Season Record Against Colts Draws Attention

The fact that Patrick Mahomes has already managed to defeat each and every single one of the other 31 teams in the National Football League would likely come as a surprise to no one. After all, he does sport the second-best win percentage of any quarterback in NFL history, second only to Otto Graham.

Advertisement

What is a bit of mystery, however, is the fact that Mahomes has yet to find a regular-season win against the Indianapolis Colts. Even though he’s now been in the league for a total of nine years, Mahomes and the Colts have only ever crossed paths in the regular season twice, once in 2019 and again in 2022.

Both of those contests proved to be one-possession games, and even though Mahomes was able to generate a total of 583 passing yards and two touchdown passes throughout them, it’s just seemingly never been enough to get him over that hump. Nevertheless, he’ll have yet another chance to right those wrongs in 2025, as his Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Colts in Week 12.

The unlikely emergence of Daniel Jones has resulted in some rather immediate success for Indianapolis, which has somehow managed to become one of the highest scoring teams in the league throughout the first five weeks of the season.

The top 5 highest scoring NFL teams after TNF pic.twitter.com/V1gRkAORp8 — Drew Cook (@CooksCoverage) October 3, 2025

Suffice to say, things won’t be any easier for Mahomes this time around, as the Colts are steadily beginning to prepare for a potential playoff run of their own. The look-ahead to this particular contest, which is set to take place on November 23rd, saw the Chiefs being listed as -9.5 point betting favorites.

Given the recent forms of these two teams, however, that number is almost guaranteed to shrink as we get closer and closer to game day. In the end, we could very well be looking at a third close game between Mahomes and the Colts.

Their first regular-season match-up from 2019 produced just two total touchdowns, and an uninterrupted series of 30-yard field goal tries from Adam Vinatieri was enough to allow Indianapolis to escape Arrowhead with a 19-13 victory in Week 5. Three years later, they’d finally see a rematch, except this time it was located at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A second-quarter touchdown rush from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, which was followed by a 26-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola in the third, presented the Chiefs with a clean 17-10 lead with just a few moments prior to the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, their defense would ultimately succumb to the efforts of Matt Ryan, who was able to set his kicker up for a 51-yard field goal prior to executing a game-winning drive that was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods.

Simply put, both the Mahomes and the rest of his tribe will need everything they’ve got to prevail against the latest iteration of Indianapolis, as this is a much more dangerous Colts team than the ones that we have seen in years past.