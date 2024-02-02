“This Why Bro Ain’t Gonna Last Much Longer”: Patrick Mahomes’ “Dad Bod” Takes the Internet By Storm After Chiefs Make Another Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 13: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) yells after converting a fourth down in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 13, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The football world is enchanted by Patrick Mahomes who will lead the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years. After the big win, Mahomes went wild with the celebrations rushing to celebrate off the field with fans. Away from the field, it was a different story as he celebrated shirtless surrounded by the whole troop. However, the fans as usual had the most hilarious take, circulating snapshots of his ‘dad bod’.

Patrick Mahomes was considered less athletic than Lamar Jackson, which posed a great challenge at the AFC Championship. Mahomes’ on the contrary, set the record straight against the doubters with a 17-10 display. The Chiefs secured the win but gave away a sneak peek of his paunch with a post by MLFootball via X.

A slurry of reactions gushed in, mostly from fans who related to his physique. As expected, they remained topped off with amusement. A fan had a relatable comment, “I feel like someone photoshopped his head on my body” to the post.

Another one wrote, “It was all that stress eating from the season”, adding a laughing emoji.

A fan took a subtle jab writing at Patrick Mahomes, “Lol usually a football players body is always thinner and leaner by the end of the year… Dude’s been eating good in the neighborhood.”

One had a buzzkill reaction despite the big win, compensating with an appreciation for Tom Brady. He commented, “This why bro ain’t gonna last much longer. Unlike Mahomes Brady took care of himself”.

Another fan had a different observation, as he appreciated Patrick Mahomes for putting on a great show. He wrote, “Dude has a bazooka for an arm, who gives a rip”.

Well, ‘bazooka’ or not, the Chiefs QB led them to win the first AFC Championship away from their home. He had a superb display completing 30 out of 39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens’ defense managed to sack him only twice, entering the Super Bowl for his right football play. Amidst the fervor, Brittany Mahomes’ hilarious revelation about Patrick Mahomes might help blow off the steam.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Patrick Mahomes’ Funny Night-Snacking

Patrick Mahomes’ latest photos that pose him to be out of shape could be due to his peculiar habit, once revealed by his wife Brittany Mahomes. In a questionnaire with PEOPLE, Brittany revealed his funniest habit of munching on ‘Doritos’ each night in bed.

Although, it’s just fun, a comment on the MLFootball post compared Patrick Mahomes’ fitness with the legend Tom Brady. Brady, the 6 ft 4 in and 102 kg legend who retired last February has maintained his physique throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. On the contrary, Mahomes at 2 inches shorter than Brady and also weighs the same at 102 kg.

Moreover, Brady is visibly leaner, a fact that is considered helpful for the quarterbacks to make past the pass rushers. And he probably had never eaten a dorito in his entire life, except for the time he did that ad. While this might appear like a wrecking ball for the Kansas City Chiefs fans, close to a Super Bowl, there is another interesting counter.

Tom Brady had three Super Bowl wins at 28 years old, with the rest arriving after 2014. Patrick Mahomes, with a chunkier physique and at the same age, already has two Super Bowls under his hood, looking forward to his third one, if they win against the 49ers once again. Therefore, Mahomes deserves the due credit for being a rock for the Chiefs, with a chance to prove the doubters wrong once again.