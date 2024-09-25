Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Dad John Approves Cam Newton’s Insightful Advice for NFL Players Building Lavish Homes

Cam Newton has a piece of golden advice for young players when it comes to spending big on houses. The former quarterback shared this knowledge with John Brown, the father of Amon-Ra St. Brown. And the wide receiver’s dad couldn’t agree more with the reasoning behind it.

During an appearance on Black Coffee w/ John Brown, Newton argued that when NFL players decide to buy a house, they shouldn’t do it in their team’s city. According to the former MVP, an athlete’s future with a team is never fixed, and spending on a luxurious house would be a bad investment.

“For people who are buying houses that are in their City’s town; that may not be the best investment because you don’t have long-term plans to be there.”

Newton also went on to share that if he were to counsel Amon-Ra, he would advise him to invest in a house in California rather than in Detroit.

He argued that the Lions’ star should get a comfortable estate in the city but invest in his hometown. The former NFL quarterback also pointed out that the resale value of a house like that is so high that only a small percentage can afford it. Therefore, when the player has to leave the city, it could become a liability.

“So, if I was counseling Amon-Ra I would say ‘Yo bro, make your banger house in California. Don’t have it to be in Detroit. Because when you’re trying to get rid of that, it’s only a 1% that can afford that.“

Brown was fully on board with the idea and couldn’t help but exclaim, “Thank you,” hearing Newton echo his thoughts. However, while the WR’s father is in favor of making smart financial choices, Amon-Ra seems to have other plans for his NFL money.

Amon-Ra’s generous proposal for teammate

The wide receiver has come a long way from being the fourth-round pick of the 2021 draft. The two-time Pro Bowler will now be earning over $30 million per year after signing a four-year extension this offseason. And he plans to use some of that money to incentivize his team’s success.

The WR proposed an offer for teammate Jahmyr Gibbs. As per ESPN, if the running back succeeds in rushing for 1000 yards with 1000 receiving yards, Amon-Ra will buy him anything he wants! Interestingly, Gibbs isn’t backing down from such an offer and plans to “break his bank.”

It will be interesting to see if Amon-Ra’s proposal comes to fruition this year or not. And whether Brown will approve of his son’s gamble is a completely different matter.