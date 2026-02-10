“Lost This B*tch & Super Bowl”: 50 Cent Viciously Trolls Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Split Rumors

50 Cent wasted no time inserting himself into the conversation after Stefon Diggs and Cardi B sparked breakup rumors following the 2026 Super Bowl. Shortly after the New England Patriots’ 29–13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the rapper took to Instagram with a blunt message aimed at Diggs.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl,” he wrote. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL.”

The post quickly went viral, amplifying speculation around Diggs’ personal life at a moment when he was already dealing with a disappointing championship loss. Representatives for both Diggs and Cardi were not immediately available for comment.

Rumors surrounding the couple began almost immediately after the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Cardi B was in attendance and featured prominently during Bad Bunny’s star-studded halftime performance, placing her in the spotlight on football’s biggest stage.

Despite her visible presence, fans soon noticed something that raised eyebrows: she and Diggs no longer appeared to be following each other on Instagram. In the world of celebrity relationships, even small changes on social media often carry outsized meaning, and this one was enough to send fans into speculation mode.

Adding to the intrigue was Cardi’s brief interaction with Diggs in the days leading up to the game. Ahead of kickoff, she offered him a short, two-word message during an ESPN interview. “Good luck,” she said. At the time, it seemed like a simple gesture of support. In hindsight, however, some fans interpreted it as unusually reserved for a couple that had previously been more openly affectionate in public.

Reports also suggest that Cardi had invested heavily in making Super Bowl weekend a major event for the couple. According to The US Sun, she invited around 100 guests to the game, with 40 expected to join her in a $125,000 luxury suite. She was also allegedly planning a $1.2 million post-game celebration for Diggs. If those reports are accurate, they paint a picture of someone fully committed to supporting her partner on one of the biggest nights of his career, which makes the sudden rumors of trouble even more surprising.

Diggs and Cardi first made their relationship public in May 2025 when they attended an NBA playoff game at Madison Square Garden together. A few months later, Cardi announced that she was expecting their first child, and she gave birth in November. Since then, the couple had largely presented a united front, appearing at major events and showing public support for one another.

Cardi also shares three children — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — with her estranged husband Offset, whom she filed for divorce from in 2024. Diggs, meanwhile, is the father of five children with different partners. Despite their complicated personal histories, their relationship had appeared stable heading into the 2026 season.

The detail that ultimately fueled the most conversation, however, was the apparent Instagram unfollow that surfaced after the Super Bowl. Fans quickly noticed that neither Cardi nor Diggs seemed to be following the other anymore.

While that observation is verifiable, everything beyond it remains speculation. Neither star has publicly addressed the change, confirmed a breakup, or offered any explanation. There have been no statements, no interviews, and no attempts to clarify the situation.

What makes the entire episode feel especially jarring is how normal things appeared just days earlier. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Cardi showed no visible signs of tension or distance. Her tone in interviews was supportive, and her presence at the game suggested she was firmly in Diggs’s corner. There was no gradual cooling-off period or public hint of conflict. Instead, the shift appeared sudden, coinciding almost perfectly with the Patriots’ loss and the end of the season.