Charmed By Baker Mayfield, Colin Cowherd Drops Contrasting Takes Regarding the New Bucs QB & ‘Lackluster’ Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield is showing everyone why he was the first overall pick in 2018. He is 2-0 with the Bucs with a great start to his season, while on the other hand, the Browns are yet to find their rhythm with Deshaun Watson. Reflecting on the current situation of both the QBs, Colin Cowherd recently had a lot to say.

Through his podcast The Herd, Cowherd mentioned how well Baker Mayfield is playing with the Bucs. And that he could possibly pull a comeback like Geno Smith. On the other hand, Deshaun Watson, the star Cleveland quarterback, is yet to get in sync with his team.

Colin Cowherd is Impressed With Baker Mayfield & Dejected With Deshaun Watson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started the season with an impressive 2-0 record, defying the expectations of many critics. They secured an upset victory against the Vikings and followed it up with a convincing win over the Bears. These early wins have silenced detractors and bolstered their contention in the league.

Reflecting on Baker’s run, Colin Cowherd, who was particularly vocal about his skepticism regarding Baker Mayfield’s abilities, admitted his error in judgment – though not e­xplicitly conceding defeat, he­ recognized the Buccane­ers’ unexpecte­dly impressive performance­ led by Mayfield.

Colin said on his show’s recent episode, “I’m more impressed with Baker today than I ever was in Cleveland, and there’s a couple of reasons. One, He’s just better as an underdog. Could this be for the next two or three years and the Geno Smith story?”

Moreover, while comparing Baker’s run to Deshaun Watson’s lackluster performances, Colin ripped the Browns QB apart. He said, “He’s not the old Deshaun Watson. He’s slower. When he runs, he’s not running to throw. He’s not running to buy time. He’s running to run.” He even took a dig at Browns, saying, “Bad organizations, they find themselves in holes. They find a shovel, and they keep on digging. That’s what Cleveland does.”

Cowherd’s rece­nt remarks indicate a change in his perspective as he absolutely blasted the Browns QB, and at the same time, acknowle­dged Mayfield’s growth and his team’s improved gameplay.

Colin Cowherd Reckons Baker Mayfield Might Redeem Himself Like Geno Smith

In the latest episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd claimed that Baker Mayfield’s performance in Bucs could be another “Geno Smith” legend in the making. He said, “I think this(Bucs) football team is way better than I thought. Believe it or not, this makes me happy. I think, absolutely, with this [Bucs] roster, you can have a Geno Smith story. In that division, you tell me they can’t sneak into the playoffs? [Mayfield was] humbled like Geno Smith. Matured like Geno Smith.”

Earlier over the offseason, Cowherd had talked about the apparent ‘problem with Mayfield,’ saying, “That was the problem with Baker. [He was] confident, but it became conceit or arrogant or maybe both, and it was obnoxious at times.” However, with this change of tune, fans might have somewhat raised expectations from Baker.

It will be interesting to see how the new Bucs QB performs in the days to come.