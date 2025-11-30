CFB Insider Urges Deion Sanders to “Make Changes in the Coaching Staff” Following Colorado’s 3-9 Season

Just one year after his QB1 and WR1 were named as the 2024 Golden Arm and 2024 Heisman trophy winners, Deion Sanders now finds himself struggling to replace their talent. Thanks to a 24-14 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, the Colorado Buffaloes will officially end their 2025 campaign with a 5-game losing streak and an overall record of 3-9, finalizing a sharp downturn in production for the Big 12 program.

Given the amount of struggles that Sanders faced while recruiting throughout this past offseason, this isn’t the most surprising of outcomes. Nevertheless, it’s still frustrating, and now, the team’s insider over at Locked On Buffs, Kevin Borba, is imploring the NFL Hall of Famer to make the necessary changes.

“This team has underwhelmed for the last half of the season. They beat Iowa State, who was ranked at the time, went on a bye week, and then just fell apart… Coach Prime has to make some changes to his coaching staff… Changes need to be made and Coach Prime says he’s the guy to make them.”

Borba also mentioned that those changes could already be well underway, but according to him, the most meaningful one involves the offense. “There’s been some rumors out there that he’s already been interviewing offensive coordinators as of today,” he noted.

For now, Colorado will say goodbye to Kaidon Salter, who managed to produce just 1,242 passing yards and 10 touchdowns throughout the 8 games in which he participated. Conveniently enough, however, the Buffs were able to secure a five-star recruit in Julian Lewis, so they already have their QB situation figured out for 2026.

That’s one thing that they have going for them as they head into this period of reconfiguration, but as Borba suggests, there’s still plenty of other changes that need to transpire. Thankfully, even at 58 years of age, Sanders appears to be up for the challenge.

Following the loss to Kansas State, Sanders suggested that he knows the game of football “like the back of his hand” and that he would redeem Colorado even if it’s “the last thing that he does on earth.” Suffice to say, the willingness and commitment is there, as it always has been with Sanders.

Unfortunately, those words won’t mean much unless Sanders is able to deliver on the expectations that he’s created for himself. But then again, seeing as this is the same coach that was able to transform the Buffs from an afterthought to a national spectacle, perhaps fans should be willing to trust Sanders and his instincts throughout the next several months.