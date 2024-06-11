Lamar Jackson Jokes About How Missing OTAs Made Him More “Light Skinned”

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Lamar Jackson during the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024 press conference at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL clubs often offer players monetary incentives to show up in OTAs. However, for a player like Lamar Jackson who is earning over $50 million annually, losing incentives worth 750k isn’t a big deal. So he missed the better part of their practices and focused on working alone, for which he was called out. However, in true Lamar style, he clapped back at those critics.

As per ML Football, the 2-time MVP took to Instagram to post a hilarious joke about missing the OTAs. He even claimed that since he stayed indoors instead of attending practice, he was able to remain light-skinned, saying,

“I guess them OTA practices I missed outside made me lightskin.”

Jackson has a workout clause in his contract that would earn him $750k to be exact if he attended 84% of all off-season workouts. However, he forfeited that money by missing the first two weeks before eventually attending the third week of OTAs.

Critics called him short-sighted and naive for missing practices when the Ravens needed their leader to show up and motivate the young players. Many fans also accused him of being fiscally irresponsible and failing to demonstrate leadership.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has faced criticism for missing voluntary workouts. Two seasons ago, Chris Simms questioned his attitude after Lamar asserted that he wanted to be the Tom Brady of his era. Simms pointed out that Brady didn’t miss OTAs early in his career.

In response, the Louisville Alum retorted that OTAs are voluntary and that he would attend practice when necessary, not when Simms wanted him to. He criticized Simms for focusing on him while other QBs also missed OTAs. Lamar wrote,

“Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about.”

Naturally, Lamar’s story on social media brought hilariously creative reactions from his fans.

Reactions to Lamar Turning Light-Skinned

Public reaction to Lamar Jackson’s IG story was quite varied. A fan stated that while Lamar has lost considerable weight, he looks way thinner on media day. On the other hand, some commenters called him colorful and creative names like Temu Lamar Jackson, Farmar Jackson, Jamar Lackson, etc.

Another joked that this would have Lamar if he was drafted by Washington instead of Baltimore, while others stated that he looks the Netflix’s version of the Ravens QB. Another hilariously commented that this is what you get when you order Jackson from Wish.

Another chimed in and stated,

A fan quipped,

A user added,

Someone commented,

Others said,

Lamar may not have attended most of the OTAs, but he will be present as the Raven’s 3-day mandatory minicamp starts on the 11th of June. The slimmed-down QB will be hoping to make up for the lost time.

There is a lot to prepare for as the Ravens start their preseason on the 10th of August against the Eagles and the regular season on the 5th of September against the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

The defending champions will display the banner and the Lombardy Trophy which Lamar longs for. Seeing that might just motivate him enough to fulfill the promise he made to the fans and the Ravens when they drafted him.