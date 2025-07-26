“I’d Throw the Ball in the Weirdest Direction”: Randi Mahomes Shares How She Helped Patrick Mahomes Catch Better

Making it as a professional athlete takes more than talent; it demands relentless commitment, hard work, sacrifices, and support, not just from the athlete but also from those around him. Both of Patrick Mahomes’ parents shaped his journey in distinct yet equally important ways. His father, Pat Mahomes, gave him structure, discipline, athletic genes, and a blueprint for life as a professional athlete. But his mother, Randi Mahomes, played just as vital a role.

She wasn’t just his mom. She became whatever Patrick needed her to be while growing up: a constant presence, a source of strength, a motivator, and a guiding hand. Her unwavering support and adaptability helped shape the man and athlete he is today.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become known for his jaw-dropping throws—no-look passes, sidearms, off-platform bombs—all marked by creativity and improvisation. But there’s actually a surprising origin behind those wild, inventive plays: his childhood games of catch with his mom.

Randi Mahomes recently sat down with Kirsten Jones on Raising Athletes and shared a story that sheds light on where Patrick’s flair comes from. As a busy young mother, she often had to multitask. So when she played catch with Patrick, she would toss the ball in unusual directions—sometimes behind her back or off to the side, just so she could grab a quick breather or sneak in a few pages of a book while he chased it down.

Over time, those off-angle throws became the norm. Patrick got used to reacting, adjusting, and improvising. For a better part of his childhood, they just played catch. Without even realizing it, Randi had planted the seeds for the creative playmaker the two-time MVP would later become.

“The reason he throws crazy is because when I was a young mom and I would need more time reading my book or whatever I was doing, I would throw the ball in the weirdest direction. So was behind my head. So it would take him longer to go get it and give me, I could read another paragraph or whatever. So he has never not done that because that’s what we did for first ten years of his life, was just catch.”

So when the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes 10th overall eight years ago, it marked the culmination of years of hard work for both him and his mother. It was a proud, life-changing moment for Randi. The boy she had nurtured and molded into a man was now living out his dream of becoming a professional athlete—something only a few ever get to achieve.

As this year’s draft unfolded, Randi reflected on that unforgettable day in 2017. Watching other young men have their dreams realized reminded her of the moment Patrick’s name was called. Each draft day brings back those memories, and she knows countless other mothers are now feeling the same joy and pride she felt that day.

“Draft day 2017 — the day everything changed. Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since this moment with Patrick. Watching his journey unfold has been the greatest gift. As another class of dreams comes true tonight, I’m sending love to ALL the mamas out there soaking in their own draft day memories!”

This will mark Patrick Mahomes’ ninth season in the NFL and his eighth as a starter. While he’s led the Chiefs to two Super Bowls in the last couple of years, winning one, his individual performances haven’t been as electrifying. The jaw-dropping, highlight-reel throws are still there, but they’ve become less frequent. He no longer plays with the same carefree joy and fearless energy that defined his breakout season.

Mahomes needs to rediscover that spark now, get his mojo back, and return to being the dynamic, unshakable quarterback who once lit up the NFL and redefined the position of QB.