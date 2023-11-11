Travis Kelce Attends Patrick Mahomes’ Charity Event In Place Of Taylor Swift’s Concert In Argentina Despite Rumors

Amid rumors that Travis Kelce will attend Taylor Swift’s concert in Argentina, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly chose friendship over romance. Kelce, amidst speculation about his visit to Buenos Aires to support his rumored girlfriend, was instead spotted at Patrick Mahomes’ charity event, the Mahomies Foundation Gala, in Kansas City. The event, held on Thursday night, drew significant attention as Kelce was expected to be serenading under the Argentine skies at Swift’s Eras Tour.

This decision has stirred a pot of rumors, keeping fans on edge about the status of Kelce and Swift’s relationship. While Swift’s father was present to support her at the Estadio River Plate arena, Kelce showed solidarity with his quarterback’s philanthropic efforts.

The Mahomies Foundation, known for its dedication to children’s welfare, added a layer of admiration for Kelce’s choice. However, this leaves the door open for Kelce to catch Swift’s performances on the 10th and 11th, aligning with his bye week break.

Taylor Swift’s Donation Towards the Gala

In a remarkable gesture, Taylor Swift generously contributed signed memorabilia to support the charity auction of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The acclaimed singer donated a platinum record to Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. This act of kindness was highlighted by Optimal Fundraising, the event’s organizer, who proudly displayed the autographed item on Instagram.

Although Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ leading receiver, wasn’t featured in the social media post, he received honors at the event. Meanwhile, with Swift scheduled for more concerts in Argentina, rumors are circulating that Kelce might attend one during his bye week.