Chad Johnson Leaves Shannon Sharpe Speechless With His Urine Remedy For Swollen Ankles

Chad Johnson is the perfect Nightcap partner for Shannon Sharpe, as together they leave fans in stitches with their crude humor. In the latest episode of the podcast, Chad Johnson came up with an unconventional home remedy, leaving fans amused by a dumbstruck Shannon Sharpe.

Ochocinco kicked off the podcast shedding light on the unconventional methods employed by him throughout his career to remain injury-free. However, in a moment that had both hosts and listeners on the edge of their seats, Chad delved into one of the most unusual remedies to deal with swollen ankles.

In his time on the Nightcap with Unc and Ocho podcast, Ocho unraveled the details of his ‘urine remedy’. Detailing this “home remedy” he said,

“I used to get urine. Warm it up. If it wasn’t enough of mine, I would have to get my teammates’ urine. I put my ankle that was swollen or the one that was sprained, warmed it up really hot, sit my foot in the urine.”

This was a moment of disbelief, where Chad refused to stop. He went on to back up his unorthodox urine concoction method with its effectiveness,

“If I sprained my ankle on a Wednesday and we play Sunday by the time I got to Friday I was able to do that fast. Walk through practice on Friday and play the game fully healthy Sunday.”

Chad was drafted in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He played for ten seasons before being traded to the Patriots in 2011 leading to his Super Bowl appearance. He had a difficult trajectory after his Miami Dolphins debut in 2012. However, he was one of the most coveted wide receivers who had nearly every Bengals receiving record to himself. His remarkable journey in the NFL was also never marred with injuries all thanks to his remedies.

Shannon Sharpe Left Dumbstruck by Ocho’s Revelation

A moment of astonishment struck Shannon Sharpe, as the Nightcap co-host known for his quick wit, found himself at a rare loss of words. He stared into the camera for long, trying to come up with a befitting reply, before closing it with a quippy remark,

“Ima miss that game,” uttered Unc in disbelief.

The tweet had fans buzzing with amused reactions to Chad Johnson’s candidness. A fan was amused by Chad Johnson’s appeal of wanting the fans to listen to his insane story, saying ‘stay with me’.

Another fan was struck by Ocho’s poker-faced presentation of one of the most hilarious hacks of all time.

Yet another fan, resonated with Chad, revealing his grandmother’s remedy that was similar to the wide receiver’s.

A fan paints a brilliant image of Chad being on a team’s coaching staff with players following his home remedy.

Chad Johnson’s out-of-the-box methods coupled with his amusing self, never fails to entertain the fans. Moreover, the brilliant comeback of Shannon Sharpe being dumbstruck by his partner’s hack stole the show once again.