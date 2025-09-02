What Is GOAT Gummy, the Snack That Tom Brady Shared With iShowSpeed and Impressed Him?

Tom Brady has always prioritized health, and his ventures reflect that commitment. A prime example of this is his fairly new GOAT Gummy line, which he launched with GoPuff.

Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, GoPuff is a food delivery service similar to DoorDash and Postmates, but it specializes strictly in snacks. They’re especially popular in big cities and college towns for late-night cravings. Recently, they partnered with Brady to release his organic, vegan GOAT Gummies.

These special gummies can show up at your door in as little as 15 minutes. And it looks like Brady keeps his own stash too. He was even spotted sharing some with popular streamer iShowSpeed during his house tour.

“I’ll give you some of these. Just in case you need some snacks on your trip. Some GOAT gummies,” Brady said after getting a few packets out from his fridge.

And when Brady handed him the package, Speed seemed like he’d never heard of the gummies. That was surprising, given his reputation as a bit of a gummy aficionado. Especially when it comes to gummy bears.

Speed then gave the candies a careful once-over, making sure they were up to his standards. “GOAT gummies? And they’re vegan? Okay, thank you,” Speed said.

The streamer sure sounded pumped while giving his review. And, even better, he liked them, too. “Damn, they’re good!” Speed said.

Maybe more fans of gummy bear candies should give the GOAT’s line a shot. After all, they’re made in France with no artificial sweeteners, dyes, or flavors. They also contain real fruit and are just $4.99 for a four-ounce package.

On top of that, there are 3 different flavor lines available. There’s a sweet rush with pear, mango, passion fruit, and cherry. Then there’s sour burst with tangerine, apricot, and grapefruit. And there’s also a tropic fusion pack that has passion fruit, raspberry, and pomegranate.

“When I do reach for something more indulgent, I want the best. GOAT Gummies hit that sweet spot: They taste amazing and come in several delicious flavors, plus they’re made with real ingredients,” Brady said during the launch of the gummy on Progressive Grocer.

While the GOAT gummies are still new and there aren’t any indicators of how successful they’re performing sales-wise, the public reception has been good. People have praised the candies for having a unique texture and flavor. However, the fact that they can only be sold through GoPuff has inevitably hindered the popularity a bit, as it’s a niche market.

So, at the end of the day, it’s just another ad partnership to add to Brady’s portfolio. But it’s cool to see that he keeps the gummies on hand as if he eats them regularly, especially when he’s handing them to one of the most popular streamers on the planet right now.