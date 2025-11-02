“Which One Are You, a Dog or a Cat?”: Deion Sanders Sends Clear Message to His Recruits After Two Devastating Losses

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

The Colorado Buffaloes have hit rock bottom… again. After a 53-7 demolition at the hands of Utah, Deion Sanders’ team followed it up with another crushing defeat on Saturday, this time a 52-17 home loss to Arizona. In two weeks, the Buffaloes have been outscored 105-24, a rough stretch that has exposed the team’s struggles with consistency, discipline, and finding a steady quarterback.

Coach Prime has been searching for an answer under center since Shedeur Sanders’ exit, rotating between Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and freshman Julian Lewis. Unfortunately, none of them has been able to steady the ship.

To put things into context, against Arizona, the Buffs committed 14 penalties, five turnovers, and trailed 38-7 by halftime. Nearly 50,000 fans watched in stunned silence as Sanders’ high-energy program, once led by his accurate QB son, now looked unrecognizable.

After the game, when a reporter asked how he would explain these performances to recruits and their parents, Sanders delivered a response only he could.

“I don’t have to explain it. They saw it… See, you got to understand: if you a dawg, you wanna come here and right the wrong. If you a cat, you look at the scoreboard and run. Which one are you? A dog or a cat?” Sanders said.

Coach Prime on how he explains the last couple of games to recruits: “If you a dawg, you wanna come here and right the wrong. If you a cat, you look at the scoreboard and run. Which one are you?” pic.twitter.com/fMQzK95BFH — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 2, 2025

It was a classic Coach Prime statement: blunt, confident, and revealing. Because for him, the message was simple: he doesn’t want players who shy away from adversity. He wants competitors, “dawgs,” who see Colorado’s collapse as an opportunity to build something greater.

Still, behind the bravado, Sanders didn’t shy away from taking accountability. He knows that this is a young team, lacking superstars, going through a horrid time.

He also didn’t let any of his coaching staff or players attend the press post the Arizona loss, telling the reporters that the blame stops with him. “Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don’t attack the players. Come at me. This is me,” Sanders said.

Sanders went on to admit he couldn’t quite explain what’s gone wrong, calling the team’s penalty count “horrible” and their preparation “lacking.” Yet, even amid the chaos and his call for action before, the head coach defended his players’ commitment.

“We’re not executing. We’re not getting it done, and that’s lack of preparation. But I know this team personally. They haven’t checked out. I know a quitter when I see one. I haven’t seen that,” he said.

With the Buffaloes now sitting at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12, the window for redemption is quickly closing. The offensive line continues to crumble, the quarterback situation remains uncertain, and the defense has surrendered 100+ points in two games.

Still, if there’s one thing Sanders won’t lose, it’s his conviction. “I don’t doubt me. Let’s get that straight. I’m built for this,” he said defiantly.

And Buffs fans would be hoping to see this same proactiveness from their players as well, just like Sanders told his recruits: The door is open for those willing to fight, not flee.