Chiefs Expect Rashee Rice to Be ‘Suspended’ for Several Games Amid Legal Troubles, NFL Reporter Reveals

While the Chiefs are all geared up to play towards their three-peat, they have some trouble in their receiver room. Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ best wide receiver, remains entangled in his legal battles. And his team expects him to face suspension.

As James Palmer made an appearance on the Kay Adams show, he spoke about how the Chiefs themselves are preparing for Rice-less games. Palmer explained what Rice is allowed to do as of now. While speaking to Kay, he also explained the expectations of the Chiefs and said,

“He can go to OTAs. He was there, he can attend these workouts and he can participate. The Chiefs to my understanding are expecting him to be suspended for a number of games., however many number of games are they don’t know that right now.”

As of now, Rice hasn’t been restricted from team activities. Due to the slow legal process, the WR hasn’t heard anything and the NFL hasn’t passed any judgment. However, the Chiefs seem to have already anticipated that they’ll play games without Rice.

Now that Rice is expected to be suspended, the Chief’s game plan is bound to change. As their WR room becomes smaller, the team will now have to rely more on players like Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. Their offensive scoring capabilities will remain intact, considering the instrumental role Travis Kelce plays on the field. However, Rice’s absence will pose a different challenge.

With Rice’s progress, he was in the perfect position to take on the assignment of deep field coverage. With his deep-field coverage abilities, the Chiefs’ receiving would become a bit more complete, but with his suspension imminent in the eyes of the Chiefs, there will be a change in tactics. With Rice’s case still in court, the updates are still rolling in and his future in the NFL is still hazy.

Updates on Rashee Rice’s Legal Battles

Even though the NFL hasn’t decided on his status, Rice’s problems with the law will most likely force their hand. When the WR crashed his car at 119 miles an hour on a Dallas freeway he left 4 people injured. Additionally, college WR Theodore Knox, who drove a Corvette registered under Rice’s name, was also involved in the crash.

According to Kake, Kamlesh Desai, a victim of the accident, is suing both the WR and Knox for over $1 million. While the amount itself is a huge sum, Rice’s bigger problem is the scheduling of trials.

As per online records, the trial is supposed to begin on December 9th, 2024. While the Chiefs will be neck deep in their schedule, playing the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football, the WR will be suiting up for his trial that starts the next morning. Rice is likely going to be stuck in a long legal battle and it is very unlikely that he will be given a considerable chance to contribute to the Chiefs’ three-peat effort.