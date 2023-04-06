Fangirl Erin Andrews Drools Over Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt as She Slays in Kansas City-Inspired Outfit in Latest Viral Instagram Pics

Kansas City Kingdom’s incredibly gorgeous heiress Gracie Hunt recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account and as expected, fans went crazy. A member of the selection committee for the team’s cheerleading squad for the next season, Gracie posed in an outfit which throughly impressed veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

The beloved daughter of the Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, looked absolutely bada** in a Super Bowl-inspired denim jacket while she finalized the 2023 Chiefs cheer squad.

Stunning Gracie Hunt gets a shout-out from Erin Andrews

Hunt looked gorgeous as she sported a Super Bowl jacket, thanks to Erin Andrews and her WEAR by Erin Andrews sports apparel brand.

The brand reposted a story about Hunt on its Instagram account. “My girl always makes @wearbyea look so good!!” Andrews wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Hunt.

The jacket had a patch commemorating Super Bowl 2023, which the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Philadelphia Eagles. WEAR by Erin Andrews’ account, commented, “Beauty,” on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

Andrews recently gave away a number of broadcasters and NFL divas with her stylish apparel. Even Rob Gronkowski’s beautiful girlfriend, Camille Kostek, received them.

Gracie Hunt: Gorgeous athlete who brings a lot of positives to KC camp

Gracie was a high school soccer player and wanted to play at the collegiate level. However, she stopped playing the sport after suffering four concussions. However, that did not stop her from engaging in other physical activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

She ran marathons over the past few years before entering the world of beauty pageants. In 2021, Gracie won the title of Miss Kansas USA. Before that, she was crowned Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and Miss Texas International in 2018.

Now, she works with the Chiefs public relations office. Hunt also attends the University of Kansas and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.