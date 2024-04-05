“Jerry Ain’t Letting No Other Team”: Shannon Sharpe Shuts Down Dallas Mayor’s Bid for Chiefs

The Chiefs are in quite a pickle after Jackson County voters rejected their proposed sales tax, which, if passed, would have contributed to renovating the club’s home turf — Arrowhead Stadium. President of the franchise, Mark Donovan, even threatened to leave Kansas City if the Hunt family’s demands weren’t met, and that’s exactly what had happened; thus, the talks of a move. And as it turns out, the defending champs have already received quite a few invites, including one from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. According to Dallas News, Johnson has stressed that the city wouldn’t have any hurdles managing two teams, unlike New York and Los Angeles. But Shannon Sharpe thinks otherwise.

On Nightcap, while reacting to the recent development, Sharpe first brought up Eric Johnson’s statement, “Welcome home, Dallas Texans!” and then acknowledged that the Chiefs were originally established in Dallas in 1959 by Lamar Hunt, but later relocated to Kansas City in 1963. Unc, however, is convinced that the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, won’t ever allow the Chiefs to move to his city. He also joked that the mayor might not like his job very much, or he wouldn’t be making such proposals.

“I don’t think Mayor Johnson doesn’t like being mayor,” Sharpe quipped. “Jerry ain’t let no other team come to Dallas.“

Sharpe’s co-host, Chad Johnson, concurred and cheekily noted that the Cowboys aren’t even the best team in Texas right now; therefore, it’s highly unlikely for the franchise to let such a move happen under their noses.

Jerry Jones Likes Being Alone, Shannon Sharpe Says

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, it can be said with certainty that America’s Team is less explosive than its biggest rival in the city — the Texans. And if they were to invite a team like the Chiefs to Dallas, Jerry’s club would get even more overlooked by fans. With a similar sentiment, Shannon Sharpe asserted that the Cowboys owner likes it alone in the Big D.

The former Undisputed then reminisced about the Houston Oilers moving to Tennessee and remarked that Jerry quite liked it when that happened. The Cowboys were the only team at that time in Dallas, and Sharpe feels that Jerry wouldn’t have it any other way. Unc then used an analogy to a sole convenience store in the neighborhood, which attracts every customer there is to attract. But if there were a few options, it wouldn’t be the case and the franchise’s revenue could also take a hit.

“Ocho, if I got the only convenience store within a five-mile radius, guess where you gotta do business? If I got the only sporting event, the only professional football team, guess where you got to go to get your football,” Sharpe asked.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the Cowboys have not actually played in Dallas but in Arlington since 1971, as per NBC. At the same time, the Chiefs’ lease at Truman Sports Complex will last till 2031; therefore, it’s ample time for the Hunt family to renegotiate a deal with the county.