“I’ve Been Up Since…I Just Haven’t Slept”: Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III Reflects on the Aftermath of the Win

Sometimes, when your dreams finally manage to come true, it can be hard to fall asleep. At least, that seems to be the case for the MVP of Super Bowl LX, Kenneth Walker III. The star running back of the Seattle Seahawks managed to steal both the show and the hardware on Sunday night with his 170 total scrimmage yards that proved to be more than enough to help lift the Seattle Seahawks past the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

It was the career-defining performance that Walker had been looking for after being forced to split backfield duties with Zach Charbonnet for the better part of the last two years, and even though the post-game celebration has since died down, the 25-year-old running back admitted that he’s yet to slow down.

Fromm The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Super Bowl MVP and #Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III joined the show to discuss the aftermath of the win, his father's first NFL game, and what's next after his breakout run. pic.twitter.com/Sd0YydiDFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2026

“I haven’t slept,” Walker told Ian Rapoport when asked what the past day has been like for him. “I’ve been up. It really hasn’t hit me yet, I don’t believe. I thought about it a little bit when I was with my family, but I’m still going through the process right now.”

Walker also confirmed that he did not attend the official post-game celebration with his teammates on account of the fact that he “stays away from parties.” He instead chose to celebrate with his friends and family at home. Which, given the circumstances of the matter, is more than understandable.

Super Bowl LX proved to be the first instance in which Walker’s father actually attended one of his son’s NFL games, and it’s safe to say that he couldn’t have picked a better time to overcome his fear of crowds, as he was able to witness his son finally live out the dream that they had shared together ever since Walker was child. “It means a lot to me,” the RB noted.

“My dad, he’s been with me since day one. Working out, just doing everything with me and really helping me grow and be who I am today. Having him there and having his support means the world to me and I was glad that we were able to come away with the win.”

To make things even better, this Super Bowl MVP title couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for Walker, who will be able to test the market in free agency this offseason. The running back position hasn’t been able to command much in recent years, but there are plenty of teams who would be willing to shell out a couple extra million to have the pleasure of signing the reigning SB MVP.

So, regardless of whether he ends up back in Seattle or not, fans can be assured that there’s a massive payday awaiting Walker in the near future, and there will be no denying that he’s earned each and every penny.