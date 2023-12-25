Chiefs Rookie Reveals Why He Didn’t Ask Taylor Swift For a Picture When Meeting Her

Taylor Swift has taken the NFL world by storm since she started dating the Chiefs star Travis Kelce. While the NFL world has been struck by her stardom, to Kelce’s teammates, she’s just his girlfriend and they’ve been extending her the same courtesy they would any other teammates’s partners.

Rashee Rice has emerged as one of the best rookies this year. Amid catching troubles in Kansas, he has emerged as one of the most reliable targets for Mahomes and broke the Chiefs rookie record for most receiving TDs. Rice is one of the Chiefs players who got the opportunity to meet the singer but he, interestingly, didn’t ask her for a picture.

In a recent interview with Airing it Out host and former Bengals WR, TJ Houshmandzadeh, Rice revealed the reason behind him not getting a snap with pop-icon. When asked by TJ, if has met T-Swift yet, the rookie said-

” I have seen her but I didn’t go up to her like can I get a picture? Those guys like Pat, and Trav invite us up because they know that we are the only guys who see them every day and see them for they really are. I wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girlfriend and be like- Can I get a picture? “.

Taylor and Travis’s romance nearly broke the internet when Swift was first spotted at a Chief’s game. But the Chiefs themselves have been keeping it pretty low-key, allowing her into the fold without much pomp and circumstance.

Taylor Swift is Part of the Chiefs Kingdom

Taylor Swift has become a regular presence at Chiefs games. She becomes the focus of cameras and attention every time she sits and cheers for the team and Travis. But aside from occasional gifts from the team owner, Chiefs are keeping everything low-key around her and are not hurrying to roll out a red carpet for her.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones once revealed that he turned an invitation from Tay-Tay. During the early days of Kelce-Swift’s relationship, the singer attended her first Chiefs game against the Broncos at Arrowhead. After the game, the then-rumored couple extended dinner invitations to several of Travis’s teammates, and Jones was one of them.

During an interview on Rich Eisen’s show, the 2-time SB winner explained why he decided to pass up the dinner invite. He said-

“First time she came, she invited us all to dinner, but I was so tired. It’s like my second game back and I was like I’m exhausted you know; I’m exhausted. I went home and got in bed.”

Jones then said he would surely get another opportunity to have dinner with the 12-time Grammy winner. Since then Taylor Swift has attended multiple games and according to Patrick Mahomes, she’s just part of the team and the Chiefs Kingdom now.

The Chiefs are currently at the top of the AFC West with a 9-5 record. They are just a win away from clinching a playoff spot. But are still behind the Ravens in the race for the top seed in the AFC and entering into week 16, they have only a 9% chance of overtaking the Baltimore side as per NFL.com. Taylor could again be present at Arrowhead as Kansas City takes on the Raiders in Week 16.