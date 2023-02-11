Chiefs Super Bowl Appearances: Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Here’s How Many Times Kansas City Made the Finals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, share the stage during the Super Bowl opening night on Feb. 6, 2023, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Nfl Super Bowl Opening Night At Footprint Center

The stage is set for the NFL finale and fans are getting really anxious. We can safely say that the two most consistent teams in the competition this season have deservedly made their way into the finals.

The Kansas City Chiefs were being counted as Super Bowl contenders even before the season began and they have played according to expectations. Right from the first game against the Cardinals where they won by 44-21, to their regular season final against the Raiders when they registered a 31-13 win, the Chiefs looked almost unbeatable.

However, after entering into the playoffs, they looked a bit nervous during crunch moments and whenever Patrick Mahomes had a bad time on the field, the team entered into panic mode. Although they ultimately defeated the Jaguars and the Bengals to make their way to the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the team from Kansas City didn’t completely bulldoze their opponents.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles have been nothing short of sensational throughout the season. They won their first 8 games during the regular season on the trot and after a bad day against the Commanders, registered another consecutive 5 wins.

Even during the playoffs, they absolutely destroyed the Giants and the 49ers and made their way to the finals with utter dominance and ease. All these factors have resulted in Eagles being counted as slight favorites over the Chiefs.

There’s only one thing left to do. pic.twitter.com/7wmNnsCjOE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2023

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes deservedly wins MVP by a landslide, becomes the first black QB to clinch the award multiple times

Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice out of four appearances

The Kansas City Chiefs might enter the Super Bowl as slight underdogs, but they do have experienced campaigners who have won at the big stage before. Patrick Mahomes led his unit to a Super Bowl title during the 2019 season by defeating the San Francisco 49ers by 31-20.

This was the 2nd time when the Chiefs won the league championship. Before Mahomes’ heroics, the only time the team from Kanas City was able to win the Super Bowl was in 1970. In that game, coach Hank Stram’s team had defeated Bud Grant’s Vikings by 23-7.

In total, the Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl 4 times till now. The team from Kansas had made their way to the finale in 1967 as well where they were defeated comprehensively by the Green Bay Packers. This game is also widely recognized as the first ever Super Bowl clash.

The second time when the men from Kanas entered into the finals but returned empty handed was in 2021 when they faced Brady’s Buccaneers. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the contest was a total blowout as Brady’s Bucs won the contest by 31-9.

Can the Chiefs make it 3 out of 5 this Sunday?

Also Read: “You’ll probably have a solid day on defense” : Robbie Gould becomes the newest 49ers player to take a swing at Jalen Hurts