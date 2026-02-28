Chloe Kim Admits She Thought She Was Going to See Martin Garrix, Not Myles Garrett at Browns Game

Before she started dating Myles Garrett, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim admits she wasn’t much of an NFL fan. In fact, the first time she went to see the Cleveland Browns star play, she had a completely different headliner in mind.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim revealed that a simple mix-up led to one of the funniest meet-cutes in sports. A longtime friend and physical therapist told her, “Our client’s playing,” and invited her to a Browns game against the Rams. He had also hinted, “I think I know a good guy for you.”

Kim thought she knew exactly who she was going to see.

“I don’t know, I think he said [Garrett’s] name, but I thought he said ‘Martin Garrix,’” she said, laughing. “So the whole time I was at the game, I was waiting for Martin Garrix to perform.”

Expecting a halftime set from one of the world’s most famous EDM DJs, Kim spent the game scanning the stadium for a stage instead of watching No. 95 wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. She even found herself cheering for the Rams, still under the impression that the night was about a DJ appearance rather than a defensive showdown.

“Halftime comes around, and I’m like, ‘Where is Martin Garrix?’” she recalled. “And Martin Garrix never showed up. I was like, ‘This guy is whack! Why is he not showing up to do his performance?’”

Chloe Kim had no idea she was scouting her future boyfriend the first time she saw Myles Garrett play 👀 pic.twitter.com/g3eDaJilRy — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2026

It wasn’t until later that she realized she wasn’t there for a concert at all, she was there to watch Garrett, one of the NFL’s most dominant defenders. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year put on a show of his own, even if it wasn’t the one she expected.

Kim also admitted she didn’t understand why Garrett wasn’t on the field for every snap. When the Browns’ offense took over, she grew concerned. “Now I’m invested ’cause my boyfriend,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Is he hurt? Why isn’t he out there? Where’s 95?’” His friends eventually had to explain that, as a defensive end, he only plays when the defense is on the field.

These days, she has a much firmer grasp of the game and a much deeper appreciation for Garrett’s impact. The seven-time Pro Bowler holds the single-season sack record with 23.5 and has 125.5 career sacks, cementing his status as one of the league’s elite pass rushers.

Meanwhile, Kim’s own résumé is just as stacked. A three-time world champion and multiple Olympic medalist, she recently added silver and gold at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, further solidifying her place as one of snowboarding’s all-time greats.

During the interview, Kim also addressed viral rumors that Garrett had proposed during the Olympics. A fake AI-generated image showing him on one knee made the rounds online and even fooled fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who texted Kim to congratulate her.

After confirming the image was fake, Kim joked, “I don’t want my man to propose to me with sunglasses on.”