Chris Rock Makes Caleb Williams Crack Up After Mentioning Which NFL Team He Wants the Youngster To Play For

The NFL has fans and followers from all corners of the world, and this includes the famous comedian Chris Rock. He has immense love when it comes to the sport, so much so that he has an inner analyst in him. He recently put his analyst side to good use as he met Caleb Williams ahead of USC’s matchup against the Oregon Ducks.

Chris Rock was spotted alongside USC QB Caleb Williams in what appeared to be a lounge in a post made by CBS Sports via Instagram. The famous comedian is seen staging a recruitment scene as he attempts to place the USC Trojans QB to the New York Jets. Caleb, meanwhile, was deeply amused at the pitch.

Caleb will be completing his two years in college football in 2024, making him eligible for the NFL Draft next season. He has accumulated killer stats with the USC Trojans, amassing 2,958 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Additionally, he is expected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft.

In the clip, Chris can be heard pitching ‘the Jets’ as Caleb’s NFL destination. He added,

“That’s Jets. That’s who we want,” Chris said. “You want the Jets. So bad. You don’t want to go to Chicago, you want the Jets. You don’t want the Redskins. You want the Jets. There’s no place you’d rather play than the Jets.”

Chris Rock has laid down his preferences for Caleb Williams’ transition from the USC Trojans into the NFL. While his case was compelling, not all of it resonated perfectly with the fans.

Fans React to Caleb Williams’ Induction into the Jets by Chris Rock

As Chris Rock practically pleaded with the Williams, fans had their own preferences for him. They rushed to the comment section with their own opinions and wishes for the Heisman Trophy winner.

It won’t be less than a delight to see Caleb Williams land alongside Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. A-Rod has been sidelined for this entire season due to his Achilles injury in the season opener. Williams’ induction into the team with Rodgers’ return would be a great deal, as he could flourish under the four-time MVP’s shadow.

It’s no secret how Caleb has excelled under HC Riley, boasting one of the highest numbers in college football. Consequently, the 21-year-old QB appears to be a good fit for the Green Gang as they struggle to maintain their footing.

While the Jets’ defense has been dominant this season, the offense under Zach Wilson has faced widespread criticism. Therefore, it’s safe to say Caleb’s recruitment has the potential to not only elevate the team but also finally end their playoff drought.