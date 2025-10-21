Chris Simms Names the Team With the Best Offense in NFL & It’s Not Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

There are a lot of criteria that people use when attempting to determine who has the best offense in the NFL. For some, it’s all about point totals and yards per play. For others, it’s time of possession and red zone conversion rates.

According to the former NFL quarterback turned analyst in Chris Simms, however, it’s knowing how to do a little bit of “everything” that ultimately makes you the best. And for that exact reason, he is listing the Indianapolis Colts, and not the Kansas City Chiefs, as “the best offense in the NFL” through the first half of the regular season.

“The Indianapolis Colts. They can do everything. That Cowboys offense is really good too,” Simms noted when asked for his thoughts by Kay Adams. Of course, that’s not to say that he’s completely excluding Kansas City from the conversation either, as he does believe that they are still enjoying an “upward trajectory” following the return of Rashee Rice.

“Really good offenses are always elite at something, and what they’ve become elite at is the short passing game… Defenses get sick of being picked apart, so they go ‘wait, he’s picking us apart. We need to be more aggressive,’ and now a big play happens down the field… They have found their mojo, plus they are healthy… Their offense is real good, but I’m not going to give it the title of “the best in football” right now.”

The 186 points that the Chiefs have scored throughout the first seven weeks is the fourth-highest total in the NFL. The same is also true for their total of 2,594 offensive yards, while the 163 first downs that they’ve gained are the second most of any team in the league.

Suffice to say, Simms is right. Even though they are performing well above expectations right now, they have yet to consistently produce numbers like the Colts and Cowboys have. Then again, Kansas City doesn’t have to offset the amount of points that the Cowboys tend to see on a weekly basis.

After a historically lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs were met with a 1-2 start to the regular season, but here they are anyway, back to holding a winning record while looking like one of the best teams in the AFC. Instead of criticizing whether or not they are perfect, simply realize that this team was not supposed to be back in this situation so soon.

They were written off, counted out, and abandoned in Brazil after their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, Mahomes is the odds on favorite to win the MVP award, and the Chiefs are once again being favored to win the Super Bowl.

If anything, let this simply be a reminder to not get too caught up in the early-season hype, as it will tend to cost you more often than not.