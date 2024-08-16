Nick Wright Predicts CJ Stroud And The Texans to Fail Miserably Due to a “Brutal” Reason

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Texans finished the 2022 season with a deplorable 3-13 record. But things turned around within a season when they drafted CJ Stroud and brought in all the necessary pieces from picks they got from the DeShaun Watson trade.

They made the playoffs but Nick Wright feels their honeymoon period is now over, predicting them to fail miserably this season.

Nick Wright was back with another episode of What’s Wright? With Nick Wright. drew parallels between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom experienced significant turnaround after dismal seasons.

While the Lions kept that momentum going, reaching the NFC Game, the Jags couldn’t, failing to reach the expectations last season. Wright predicted a similar trajectory for the Packers and Texans, two teams who were in a rebuilding phase a couple of seasons ago and made a sudden turnaround last season.

Nick asserted that it will be either Houston or Green Bay who come crashing down to the earth and speculated that it will be the Texans who regress this season.

While contending that Houston has a better roster than Green Bay, Wright feels it will be the Texans who will fall short of expectations. He pointed out that they have a “brutal” first-place schedule while playing in the AFC. The weight of expectations would be too much to bear for such a young team.

“If NFL history is our guide, one of these two teams is going to fall woefully short of expectations. I think the Texans are better than the Packers but I think the Texans are more likely to be the team that deals with that because the Packers don’t have to deal with the first-place schedule, the Texans do. They are in the AFC.”

Aside from the week 5 fixture against the Bills, the Texans have a pretty easy schedule until November. From November onwards, they play the Jets, Lions, Cowboys, Dolphins, Chiefs, and the Ravens.

DeMeco Ryan’s Texans kick off their season against divisional foes, the Colts, at Lucas Oil Field. Despite facing a familiar opponent, the Texans anticipate a challenging matchup as the Colts aim to reverse their recent misfortunes.

Fixtures Against Colts Not Going To Be Easy for CJ Stroud’s Texans

While Nick Wright predicts a decline for the Texans, many view them as potential Super Bowl contenders following last season’s playoff berth. However, the Colts aim to derail their rival’s aspirations.

The Texans’ 23-19 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium, which propelled them to the playoffs at the expense of the Colts fueled a heated rivalry, creating some bad blood between the two teams.

This situation has become more amped up with players from both teams taking shots at each other and engaging in a war of words, with CJ Stroud taking center stage.

The Colts players are eager to avenge last season’s home loss. The return of Anthony Richardson would significantly bolster their chances. While the return of their dual-threat QB is a great advantage, Indianapolis has also made considerable additions to their squad through the draft, signing three offensive linemen and wideouts. They also extended many of their current players.

The atmosphere will be electric at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Texans take the field as the Colts aim to stop their divisional rivals. And whether Nick Wright is right or not about the Texans, will be an interesting storyline.