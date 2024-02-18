CJ Stroud’s Siblings: Who Is Ciara Stroud & How Many Brothers Does the Texans QB Have?

CJ Stroud posing with family after 2023 NFL Draft. Picture Credits: Apr 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; CJ Stroud, second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his family pose for a photo at a press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud had a sensational rookie season, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Texans to a 10-7 record and their first AFC South title since 2019. The NFL world is proud to have a quarterback like Stroud enter the league, and so are his parents, Kimberly and Coleridge Bernard Stroud III. Even though Stroud’s father has been in prison since his middle school years following a 2015 incident, he would have been delighted to hear about CJ’s success on the field.

Kimberly and Coleridge tied the knot in 1997 and have four children — Isaiah, Asmar, Ciara, and CJ. However, their marriage ended in 2012 when Kimberly filed for divorce proceedings. Kimberly raised her kids as a single parent and is now witnessing the fruits of her labor as her son gains prominence in the Big League.

CJ Stroud is the youngest of four siblings, with his sister Ciara being three years older. There are not many details about Ciara Stroud available; however, she gained prominent attention after she came to support CJ during the 2023 NFL Draft. The fans tried to find her on social media to learn more about CJ’s family, but she has chosen to keep her personal life private.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaShawnWSOC9/status/1651711518155710467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

CJ’s older brothers, Isaiah and Asmar, have also been supportive of his football career. Asmar was also present in CJ’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in 2012 when he was recognized for his efforts. That being said, even Asmar has kept his life private, and not much is known about his daily life and presence around CJ, per popular bio.

On the other hand, Isaiah has had a successful career in the Navy and has garnered much respect and admiration from the family. He completed his military service in 2017 and transitioned into the chosen career path. Isaiah is happily married to Sydney and welcomed their first child, a daughter, soon after Isaiah completed his military service.

Is CJ Stroud Dating Amber Rose?

CJ Stroud is coming off an impressive rookie season. He recently won the Offensive Rookie of the Year with 48 out of 50 votes in his favor. Since then, he has been having a busy post-season, making Radio Show appearances, attending award ceremonies in Las Vegas, and showing off some talent in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

However, what sent shockwaves through the NFL world was CJ leaving with model Amber Rose after Travis Scott’s 2024 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in Houston. The NFL fans were buzzing with curiosity amidst fan speculation about a potential romance between CJ Stroud and Amber Rose. However, when Amber Rose stumbled upon a post that warned fans about a new couple in town, she took to Instagram, clarifying that she had never met Stroud before the celebrity game.

According to her, Stroud was simply kind enough to drop her off at the hotel, as she didn’t have a ride back. The Instagram story below from Amber aimed to set the record straight on the nature of their interaction.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheSportsRushUS/status/1758885666518126802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

CJ Stroud’s personal life has made quite a few headlines this year and the last. Right before this speculation, there were rumors of his connection to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters at the Super Bowl. As a matter of fact, those speculations were also debunked when it was revealed that the suite was bought by Michael Rubin, a friend of Stroud. Other famous figures like James Harden, Russell Wilson, and Justin Bieber were also in the suite.