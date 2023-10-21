4 Star QB Commits to Deion Sanders’ Colorado, After Ugly Stanford Defeat

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls out in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Following a disheartening loss against Stanford, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes secured a significant victory by landing Antwann Hill Jr., one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2025 cycle. Hailing from Warner Robins, Georgia, Hill’s commitment to Colorado marks a promising addition to the team’s roster.

Branded as a four-star QB by 247 Sports and recognized as a Top 247 2025 QB, the Houston County standout boasts an impressive track record. Antwann Hill Jr.’s commitment to Colorado signals a promising future for the program in Boulder under Deion Sanders.

Who is Antwann Hill Jr.? Getting to Know Deion Sanders’ Latest Signing

Antwann Hill, a talented 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback hails from Warner Robbins. Hill’s innate skills have propelled him to the forefront of high school football. As a sophomore, he guided Houston County to an impressive 10-3 record and a berth in the regional quarterfinals of Georgia’s playoffs.

Antwann Hill’s achievements are nothing short of remarkable, with a jaw-dropping 70.5% completion rate, 3,663 yards, 40 TDs, and a mere 3 INTs. To top it off, he’s already left his mark on school history by setting a record for completion percentage and total completion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/antwann_jr/status/1715475467904352566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Antwann Hill Jr. highlighted the pivotal factors behind his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, under the guidance of Deion Sanders. He emphasized the exceptional communication from the coaching staff. This continuous engagement signaled genuine care and the desire for him to carry the torch after Shedeur’s tenure. Antwann’s trust in Deion Sanders’ honesty and the opportunity presented convinced him to seize this chance.

“What led me there is, first, their communication. They always communicated with me since the time 12:00 am hit that morning on Aug 1st. To sum it up I can tell they really care about me and want me to take over the program when Shedeur leaves…So whenever coach Prime said that, I knew he was being 100% honest with me and I knew I would be a fool not take this opportunity that coach Prime had provided me with.”

Bryce Underwood had a Warm Interest In Colorado

Antwann Hill’s prompt commitment provides Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes with a foundation to plan around, amid speculations about top 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood. Bryce Underwood, the topmost-rated QB in the 2025 cycle, stands at 6 feet 3.5 tall and weighs 205 pounds. The 2025 No. 1 recruit has visited Colorado and met Coach Prime, signaling a potential interest in the program.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1703130772507431235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bryce is hailed as the potential successor to Caleb Williams and stands as one of the most sought-after talents in the nation, boasting offers from over 35 Division 1 schools. His top contenders are programs such as Alabama, Michigan, LSU, and Colorado. Although, with Hill’s addition, Bryce’s trip to the Boulder might have taken a U-turn.