“Coach Prime is Always One Step Ahead”: Deion Sanders Drops ‘Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show News’ in Apple Music’s Announcement Video

Usher Raymond was recently announced to headline the biggest spectacle on planet Earth, the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. In fact, Deion Sanders featured along with reality TV star Kim Kardashian to drop the ‘Usher’ news in an Apple Music announcement video.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ success as the Colorado Buffs HC has reassured his abilities in the world of football. As he has been grabbing all the headlines lately for scripting Colorado’s dramatic turnaround, electing him to feature in the hype video for Usher’s Super Bowl news was an obvious choice.

Apple Music Drops Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement Video with Deion Sanders and A-List Stars

A skillfully executed advertisement by Apple Music announced Usher’s spot on the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. It featured a blend of Usher’s monologue from ‘Confessions’ Part II music video from 2004 as well as a clip of Deion Sanders delivering the massive news over a call.

Advertisement

“You know I actually like that but listen…I heard the news. Superbowl baby!” exclaims Sanders to which Usher asks him to quit playing with him. Adding to the conversation, Sanders says, “I don’t play, I’m a coach now. You’re playing the halftime show. I’m Coach Prime and Coach Prime is always one step ahead. This is your moment.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AppleMusic/status/1705940328434245688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apple Music has captured a massive audience by delivering the news hilariously through an array of stars. Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Marshawn Lynch and a futuristic Usher starred in separate clips to assert the news. Needless to say, the halftime show will be an absolute blast.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AppleMusic/status/1705950924093403378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift’s Stand: Why She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show?

While Usher performing at Superbowl is one of the most enticing headlines, Taylor Swift gave a hard pass to it in the past. Her declination of the opportunity to star at the halftime left the fans and followers dismayed. However, Swift had befitting reasons for declining to perform at the Super Bowl. The most prominent reason was the lack of payments to artists by the NFL.

Advertisement

Renowned media person Joe Pompliano confirmed Swift’s decision and rationale via Instagram. He said,

“Taylor Swift turned down the Super Bowl’s halftime show. And it was a genius decision. Taylor Swift is the World’s most popular artist. People are paying an average of $1500 to see her in concert. And her current tour is expected to generate more than $2 billion in ticket sales alone. So it makes sense that the NFL would ask her to do the Super Bowl half-time show. But that doesn’t mean it makes sense for Taylor Swift.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwayKSKqc85/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It is glaring that the stars performing at the Super Bowl spend millions of dollars of their money on the production. Evidently, her concert tickets generate massive revenue which reasserts Taylor Swift’s popularity and rationale at the moment. On that note, Usher’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime continues to captivate the attention of the fans. Moreover, the inclusion of names like Coach Prime Deion Sanders has deepened the intrigue with their appearances in the creative advertisement.