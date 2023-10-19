Colin Cowherd Gives Micah Parsons a Reality Check, After Dallas RB Demands Respect from Experts; “Cowboys Have 3 Wildcard Playoff Wins”

The Dallas Cowboys eked out a heart-stopping 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers recently, igniting a firestorm of commentary about their play style. Despite the team’s last-minute heroics, experts weren’t shy about their belief that the Cowboys’ offense played it too safe and too conservative.However, Cowboys’ linebacker, Micah Parsons, fiercely demanded an end to the underhanded comments directed at his team, contrasting the praise heaped on squads like the Eagles and the 49ers.

Advertisement

In a world quick to critique but slow to praise, Parsons’ heated defense of his comrades set the stage for an even more significant showdown off the field. His words, raw and unfiltered, caught the attention of none other than sports pundit Colin Cowherd, who is known for his no-nonsense take on the happenings in the NFL. And Cowherd had a few choice words in response, flipping the script on Parsons’ impassioned plea.

“I’m Not Buying it”: Colin Cowherd’s Strong Response to Micah Parsons

After the victory, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had enough of the naysayers. His frustration spilled over in his podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” where he passionately defended his team and quarterback, Dak Prescott. Parsons was vexed by the perceived double standards in criticism, especially when compared to teams like the Eagles. However, what Parsons might have seen as a rallying cry, sports commentator Colin Cowherd viewed differently.

Advertisement

In a scathing response during a recent ‘The Herd’ episode, Cowherd served Parsons a reality check that resonated with sports enthusiasts and critics alike. “In the last five years, the 49ers and Eagles have boasted four division titles, a combined 17 playoff wins, and four Super Bowl appearances. Now digest those numbers. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys? They’ve scraped up just three wildcard playoff wins. So, when Dallas beats the Chargers and sees it as some grand status or validation, I’m not buying it,” Colin stated.

Cowherd’s blunt comparison was a stark reminder of the performance gap and raised questions about whether Parsons’ demands for respect were grounded in reality or sheer emotion.

Emmanuel Acho Speaks Out on Micah Parsons’ Take on Criticism

Parsons’ comment saga didn’t end with Cowherd. Emmanuel Acho of SPEAK, waded into the controversy, outrightly dismissing Parsons’ remarks about media’s alleged ‘excuses’ when it comes to criticizing teams like the San Francisco 49ers. Acho emphasized the impact of missing key players like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers’ loss, highlighting the reasonable context behind their defeat.

During a panel discussion featuring Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and James Jones, Acho laid down the hard truth: “So if you’re going to complain about the criticism, just remember, Cowboys players, and you, Micah Parsons, this is the cost of praise.”

Advertisement

The Cowboys’ victory triggered more than just celebrations; it opened a can of worms about the team’s status, strategy, and the media’s treatment. Parsons’ outcry for equitable critique compared to teams like the Eagles and 49ers sparked a firestorm, with responses from Cowherd and Acho providing sobering perspectives.