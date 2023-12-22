Colin Cowherd Interestingly Advocates For a Super Bowl Bound Josh Allen, Bills: “All the Barriers Are Falling For Buffalo”

As the NFL season unfolds, the Buffalo Bills are gaining unstoppable momentum, and sports analyst Colin Cowherd is all in on their journey. After a nail-biting 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Cowherd’s conviction in the Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations has simply grown more potent, in particular with the incredible performance of their quarterback, Josh Allen.

The Bills’ playoff hopes, which appeared dim at one point, are now brightly shining, thanks to this essential victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The game was a roller coaster, with each group neck-and-neck until the final moments.

Cowherd’s take on the Bills is interesting. On an episode of his podcast The Herd, he expressed a sturdy perception that the Bills are Super Bowl-sure. He said, “I have a feeling that Buffalo is going to end up in the Superbowl.” He also stated the challenges faced by other teams as factors that have cleared the course for Buffalo.

According to him, the Chiefs have grappled with receiver issues, the Ravens have been plagued by injuries, and the Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an injury, all contributing to an open pathway for the Bills saying “All the barriers are falling away for Buffalo.” He particularly highlighted the Bills’ capacity to broaden a run game late in the season and their recent victories over formidable teams like the Dallas Cowboys, as he bet it all on the 49ers and Bills making it to the Superbowl.

Fans Call Out Colin Cowherd

This season has seen its fair share of challenges for various teams. The Chiefs, for example, have had a tough time with their receivers. Kadarius Toney’s struggles, including a dropped pass and an offensive offside penalty in the game against the Bills, exemplify these challenges.

The Ravens have also had a tough season with injuries impacting their performance, as tracked by Raven Country’s injury tracker. The fan reaction to Colin Cowherd went crazy. A user mentioned, “Colin has some flip-flops as usual.” Another one noted, “You literally are saying the dumbest shit ever.”

A comment read, “Colin is on drugs again.” Another one read, “As a Bills fan, the Eagles/Ravens win. But don’t be surprised if we’re the ones visiting Baltimore in the AFC championship game.” A fan wrote, “You change your mind like you change your underwear.”

The NFL season is shaping up to be one of surprises and underdog stories. With teams like the Bills showing remarkable grit and resilience, the race to the Super Bowl seems more open and unpredictable than ever.