Colin Cowherd Urges Dallas Cowboys To Trade For Derrick Henry As a Playoff Reinforcement Against 49ers

Although the Cowboys are on a decent footing this season, they are often seen struggling against elite teams, especially the 49ers. In their week 5 showdown, the Niners came as victories with a whopping 32-point lead in the final score. The Boys are clearly in need of changes, and Colin Cowherd recently extended his helping hand, suggesting just the right pinch of salt to make the team more tasteful in the name of Derrick Henry.

In his latest take on the Cowboys in The Herd, Cowherd revealed how Jones’ team could get past the 49ers in the playoffs, and it was a relatively simple solution for him. He advised the team to stay on the lookout and bring the Titans’ star RB.

Colin Cowherd Has the Perfect Solution for the Cowboys

The Niners haven’t been much kind to the Cowboys, defeating them in both the 2022 wild card round, and also last season’s NFC divisional championship. The Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains vigilant and views their Super Bowl dreams through the Niners. According to an article by ESPN, Jones considers the 49ers the most likely team to make the playoffs, making the matchup significant. And it seems like Colin Cowherd has answered with the perfect solution to meet Jones’s expectations of his team.

Cowherd expressed his take by stating, “Tennessee is open for business… Tony Pollard is a two. Last year of Derrick Henry’s contract… Now, Derrick Henry is not in his prime, but he is still very, very good, and serves the purpose of what Dellas needs.”

In Colin’s view, Henry might be Jerry’s Christian McCaffrey. This podcast came after Jones had expressed his confidence earlier in the Cowboys’ physical match-up against the undefeated 49ers, highlighting their strong defense and improved offense.

After a convincing victory over the New England Patriots, the focus quickly shifted to the upcoming bout against the 49ers. Quarterback Dak Prescott remains driven by their playoff defeat to the 49ers in January, however, still came short. So, the focus now shifts to Derrick Henry. However, the Titans haven’t shown any prominent interest as of yet.

Derrick Henry Is Contended With the Titans

The Tornadoes are unlikely to trade running back Derrick Henry before the NFL trade deadline, according to an article by the Bleacher Report. Although the team has struggled this season, with a disappointing 2-4 start, they might keep Henry around for a while. Both the RB and his team seem committed to their partnership. Henry, in his eighth NFL season, has not expressed frustration and continues to play a significant role for the Titans.

He has accumulated 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season. There have been trade rumors surrounding him, but the prevailing sentiment is that a trade is improbable. The Titans still have time to decide with the trade deadline four days away, so the situation may evolve.