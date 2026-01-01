Trevon Diggs Joins Packers: Analyst Highlights Ex-Cowboy’s Injury History Amid Jordan Love’s Concussion

Whether it’s the 2015 NFC Divisional round or their fan-favorite pass rusher, Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers seem to have had no issue with taking from the Dallas Cowboys in recent times. In fact, they just did it again with their $97-million cornerback.

Not even 24 hours after the Cowboys announced that they would be waiving Trevon Diggs just two years into a massive five-year extension, the NFC Championship hopefuls in Green Bay decided to scoop him up. The 27-year-old DB was able to record 11 interceptions throughout his sophomore season, but that production has declined with each and every injury.

“He’s really struggled to stay healthy,” Leger Douzable noted during his appearance on CBS Sports, highlighting that Trevon missed 22 games in the last 2 years, meaning he sat out more than playing. “Only two games in the ’23 season, and when you look at last year, only 11 games played there, but he is a guy that, if the ball is in the air, he has a pretty good chance to take it away. It’ll be interesting to see what Jeff Hafley does to add his skillet to this defensive back room, which is really good,” he added, expressing hope that Trevon stays healthy.

Diggs has now gone from being eliminated from the playoffs to unemployment to the no. seven seed in the NFC in less than a single day, highlighting just how quickly things can change in the world of professional football. In other words, those being the ones, Douzable, “life in the NFL changes fast.”

Unfortunately, even with Diggs and Parsons being reunited on the defensive side of things, the Packers will likely continue to struggle without their star quarterback, Jordan Love. The 27-year-old signal caller is progressing through the concussion protocol, and with the Packers firmly locked into the seventh seed in the postseason, fans can expect the Packers to rest as many key pieces as possible ahead of the playoffs.

That means that we likely won’t see Diggs on the field until the Wild Card round, but according to Douzable, that’s probably for the best given the fact that “these injuries are mounting at the worst possible time for the Green Bay Packers.”

As of writing, the Packers have about 10 days left to get as many of the playmakers out of the injury column as possible. Otherwise, they’ll end up being yet another preseason Super Bowl favorite who failed to deliver on the hype.

Unfortunately, there’s no getting around the ACL of Parsons, the knee of Tucker Kraft, nor the ankle of Devonte Wyatt, and there’s still a possibility of them facing the reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the opening round of the postseason. Suffice to say, every trend is going against the Packers at this point, and fans will want to look elsewhere when choosing a playoff team to cheer for.