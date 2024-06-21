Travis Kelce Blatantly Accepts His Prima Donna Nature as an Athlete While Calling Brother Jason a Neanderthal

Jason and Travis Kelce are undeniably two of the most wholesome figures of brotherhood in the NFL. Despite never playing together, the duo have always been each other’s biggest supporters. Their relationship is so strong that they also run together one of the most consistent and entertaining athlete-run podcasts in America. But there’s also a world of difference between them. And in a recent public appearance, the Chiefs TE outlined one major difference between the duo.

From the outside, the two glaring differences between Jason and Travis are their outlook toward nutrition and athleticism. While Travis is the more athletic of the two and has the physique of what one may term a “modern athlete”, Jason, on the other hand, has a proper old-school powerlifter physique. As far as personality is concerned, it’s hard to differentiate between the two, as they both are family-oriented gentlemen of the game. But Travis feels otherwise.

During their recent media appearance, Travis outlined the key difference between them by terming his brother as a Neanderthal — a term to describe how the retired Eagles star is raw and real in his conduct most of the time. On the flip side, Travis described himself as a prima donna, a character who is more concerned with his surroundings and is less aloof.

“Jason, he’s a bit of a Neanderthal and I’m more of a, I don’t know, one of those high class bring it down athletes. So we’re two completely different guys from the perspective of if you watch us out on the field,” Travis said. “But in reality, if you get us and we’re sitting down on a table in front of you, you’re going to see that we’re brothers and you’re going to see why.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stagwell Global (@stagwellglobal)

While Travis ended months of internet debate around his prima donna tendencies with this statement, what’s even more interesting is the fact that this is the second time in a span of a few weeks that Jason Kelce has been termed as a Neanderthal by his younger brother.

Travis Calls Jason a “Neanderthal” for Wearing Flip Flops in Winter

Earlier this month, the KC Chiefs superstar appeared on Good Morning America, where he was asked to differentiate between his and his brother’s fashion aesthetics. While Travis is known for his collection of funky jackets, designer outfits, and unique fashion aesthetic, Jason is often spotted wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.

Not so surprisingly, Travis was not a fan of his elder brother’s antics and, thus, described the retired Eagles star as a “Neanderthal”. “He’s the neanderthal who wears flip-flops in winter and doesn’t really care what he looks like,” said the Chiefs superstar.

“I like to throw on fashionable stuff and have fun,” he added.

It’s funny how the difference in the duo’s fashion choices mirrors Travis’ recent assessment of himself as a prima donna and Jason as a “Neanderthal”. The duo is so different, yet so alike. Despite their specific school of thought towards life and interests, it’s endearing to see how both Travis and Jason get along so well with each other.

Their differences arguably can be the main reason for the success of their “New Heights” podcast, as every episode feels like a flavor of two different viewpoints about the trending discourse being respectfully put forward and discussed. While most think of differences as opposition, Travis and Jason prove that differences can also be seen as just two missing parts of a puzzle that, when come together, create art.