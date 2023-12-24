Colin Kaepernick Surprisingly Reveals He Doesn’t Celebrate Christmas With His Girlfriend Nessa In Podcast Cameo

Colin Kaepernick has been a polarizing figure in the NFL world. His takes on different topics have often divided the fans. This is something he did yet again after revealing that he does not celebrate Christmas with his longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab, in a podcast cameo.

Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick was recently seen making a cameo in his girlfriend’s podcast ‘Nessa On Air,’ on a Christmas special segment co-hosted by Katrina B. However, what made the segment go viral was when Nessa phoned Colin and Katrina asked the former NFL player what gift was he giving his girlfriend for Christmas.

Kap from the other side replied, “We don’t celebrate Christmas.” This came as a big surprise even though Kaepernick is known for his statements that oftentimes take fans aback.

Advertisement

Kaepernick has in the past created quite a buzz for his stance on racism and protests that even swallowed his NFL career. However, this time he had a spiritual outlook towards a special occasion that is enjoyed by many people.

Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Explains Why They Don’t Celebrate Christmas

Following Colin’s surprising revelation, his Radio/TV personality girlfriend Nessa chimed in to shed more light on the matter. Nessa revealed that for them Christmas is not just about sharing gifts but something more deep.

“We don’t give each other gifts,” Nessa said. “I think for Colin and I, we just enjoy really great experiences with each other year-round.”

To which Katrina added that “it’s fine” for them to not exchange gifts if that is the kind of energy they share with each other. However, she also addressed that it’s cool for someone to go the extra mile and buy gifts for their significant others but one shouldn’t feel bad if they didn’t buy a gift for their partner.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1Cox1spAwe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Nessa posted the extract of the podcast segment on her Instagram with a caption that read:

“Who needs gifts when you have love??? Do you agree with us or are we the Grinch? And have you ever used a gift you didn’t like because your partner gave it to you? Katrina wants her man [DJ Tone Def] to fake it and pretend he likes the gifts she gives him. Do you agree with her?”

It was certainly a point to ponder on after Colin and Nessa, who welcomed their first child in August 2022, revealed that gifts aren’t an integral part of their Christmas Day as a couple.