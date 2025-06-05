“If He Were to Walk Away…”: NFL Insider Weighs In on Whether Aaron Rodgers Would Announce Retirement

The first week of OTAs has concluded, but the discourse around Aaron Rodgers’ future hasn’t moved an inch.

Since the offseason began and he was let go by the Jets, speculation has surrounded the veteran quarterback about what’s next for him after that disastrous two-year stint in the Big Apple. Will he join the Pittsburgh Steelers or pull the curtains on his Hall of Fame career?

In the beginning, based on Rodgers’ training with DK Metcalf and reports from NFL insiders, many expected the four-time NFL MVP to join Mike Tomlin & Co. in Pittsburgh. But we’re now in the first week of June, and nothing has been signed, sealed, or delivered yet.

This has led many to consider the possibility that the NFL legend is actually contemplating retirement. From the quarterback hinting at this option during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to admitting he’s open to retiring as a Packer, some truly believe that the official end of the Aaron Rodgers era in the NFL could come any day now.

But NFL insider Seth Wickersham, speaking recently on the situation, offered a clear read on the silence: “If he were to walk away, I think we would have known by now.”

But what about the whispers of retirement? Well, Wickersham believes that Rodgers still has gas in the tank to delay such a decision: “I think that he has a lot of good football left in him.”

That’s why, according to the ESPN analyst, a move to Pittsburgh makes sense. “I think that going to a place like Pittsburgh is the right idea,” he said. “Because there’s a program in place that isn’t really dependent on him to be the face of.”

And with Tomlin leading one of the most stable and consistent franchises in the NFL, Rodgers wouldn’t have to carry the burden alone. Still, Wickersham noted potential challenges the former Packer could pose in Pittsburgh, especially considering his tendency to stir up drama.

Moreover, chemistry is never automatic, particularly when a QB skips OTAs and arrives late. This, too, has been a concern for Wickersham:

“There’s been an entire team that’s been practicing there, and he hasn’t been one of them… I have no idea what that does to team chemistry, to the program that Mike Tomlin wants to implement and has implemented successfully for a long time,” he said. “And I have no idea what that means for his ability to get on the same page with his teammates and play at a high level.”

The Steelers, meanwhile, plan to go all-in this offseason to salvage their competitiveness without Rodgers. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently said:

“The feel I get from the Steelers is like kind of loading up. Like doing all the resources, all the spots, everything you can. Obviously, there could be a quarterback there at some point. Hopefully soon. Maybe before the end of the summer. But that’s what it feels like. Kind of loading up to make one more run at it.”

Aaron Rodgers’ aversion to long offseasons is nothing new [remember his trip to Egypt last year?]. But this time, the window is tighter than ever. “We can debate all we want about the merits of the offseason program… even to a certain extent, a lot of training camp when it comes to Aaron Rodgers,” Wickersham said. “I guess we’ll just see.”

And at this point, that’s all anyone can do. Wait — and see.