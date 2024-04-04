With a QB Room of 5 Career Starts Combined, Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos Set Their Eyes On Premier Draft Prospect

Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to players during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Detroit Michigan United States

The Denver Broncos were on shaky ground in 2023 as they benched Russell Wilson and sent him off in 2024 creating a massive QB void. The team that lost fan support with their crude navigation now depends on Jarret Stidham and Ben DiNucci for their QB choices, who have 5 career starts between them. However, Sean Payton who once missed the opportunity to draft Patrick Mahomes, isn’t giving up easily this time. The Broncos under Payton are now looking to acquire premier talent in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The widely believed elite class of quarterbacks boasts some of the best talents. The top prospects include Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, and Bo Nix in different orders. On the flip side, the Denver Broncos own the 12th overall pick in the draft, which seems further down the lane. Despite what the numbers speak, the criticality of gaining a quarterback for the Broncos cannot be explained enough in words.

If varied sources were to be believed, the Denver front office is eyeing Oregon Ducks alumnus Bo Nix. The first confirmation comes from ‘Draftkings Sportsbook‘, which has Broncos ruling the odds of drafting Nix. Another point of flimsy confirmation came as the Broncos were amongst the teams that sent their scouts to Oregon’s pro day in Eugene.

For some including the BVM Sports, the Broncos are still indecisive as they recently indicated interest in QB Sam Howell, but failed to seal the deal. What presents a more complex picture is the expectation of at least four quarterback drafts for ten overall picks. However, the Broncos seem to be playing their cards carefully as they recently traded down on NFL Wire’s mock draft to select Bo Nix in the first round.

What Does Bo Nix Hold for Denver Broncos?

Bo Nix has 61 games in his college career which accounts for an NCAA record. He possesses deep-ball accuracy and his amazing footwork is appreciable. His beginning goes back to 2019 when he joined the Auburn Tigers as a four-star prospect. Named as the starting quarterback as a freshman, he finished with 2,542 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His 57.6% completion rate with 313 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries forged his way to stardom with the SEC Freshman of the Year, a plus for the Denver Broncos.

His following season saw 2,415 yards, seven interceptions, 12 touchdowns with a 59.9% completion rate, 388 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns on 108 carries for Nix. The final season at Tigers came with 2,294 passing yards, 11 TDs, 168 rushing yards, and four touchdowns on 57 carries with a 61% completion rate.

Bo Nix’s time at Oregon Ducks saw him breakout with 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with an amazing 71.9% completion rate. His 510 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 89 carries with two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown pushed him into the elite club. In totality, Bo Nix put up with a 77.4% pass completion rate and 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns.

His athleticism and functional accuracy with the ability to layer throws with consistency set him apart on his pro day, earning high hopes for the upcoming draft, with Denver Broncos as one of the best options.