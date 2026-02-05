Packers News: Jordan Love’s Wife Fulfills 7-Year-Old Manifestation After Landing SI Swimsuit Cover

This month’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover features several high-profile NFL WAGs. Six in total: Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Normani, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, and Ronika Stone Love. It all but marks a powerful edition of the iconic magazine, showing us how these women are thriving off the field while their partners receive the spotlight on it.

For Stone Love, however, the feature on the SI swimsuit cover had been manifested a long time ago. How, you ask?

In 2018, Jordan Love’s future wife shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a swimsuit on the beach. She captioned the post, “What’s good @si_swimsuit.” And as we now know, she is fulfilling that dream seven years later.

“I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated—never imagined it was going to be pregnant,” Stone Love told Sports Illustrated. “I think there’s so much power in being a woman and growing a human, but like, looking sexy on the beach.”

Ronika and Jordan announced on January 1st that they are expecting a child. They are having a baby girl and have already bought her a onesie featuring Love’s NFL jersey number.

Ronika had to do the swimsuit shoot with her baby bump. Regardless of the timing, she sounded grateful to be a part of the shoot. “I feel like everything I was hoping for has already happened,” she said. “I can’t believe that I’m here.”

For those unaware, Ronika is an athlete like her husband and does not like to be referred to as a WAG. She plays professional volleyball for the San Diego Mojo and was an All-Star in 2025. At the University of Oregon, she set program records for career blocks and hitting percentage. In her interview with SI, she noted that she is highly competitive and does not want to be viewed as someone who coasts off her husband’s success.

All in all, it is pretty neat that Ronika Stone Love got to participate in the swimsuit feature. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is one of the longest-running and most recognizable publications still in circulation. They have evolved into a cultural platform that celebrates confidence, individuality, and achievement.