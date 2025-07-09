Cornelius Lucas Reminisces the Time He Shared a ‘Couple of Giggles’ with Fellow Browns Superstar Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is arguably the best defensive end in the NFL today. He has a deep bag of tricks to get by defenders, and he is stronger than almost everyone in the league. But there was one week last season when Garrett was completely stonewalled all day by Cornelius Lucas. And the O-lineman has some interesting stories to share about his encounter with the legend that day.

Lucas is actually now a teammate of Garrett’s. He signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Incentives on the deal could potentially raise the value to $10 million. It’s a great deal, as the team seemingly noticed his dominance in Week 5 against Garrett and decided to sign him.

In the Week 5 matchup, Garrett recorded zero stats. That’s right, no sacks, QB hits, or even a tackle. He was out there for 77% of the snaps, but spent most of it being dominated by Lucas. The O-lineman remembers the game fondly, yet not because of how he played.

“I actually got to talk to him a little bit last time I played when I was with Washington, and we shared a couple of giggles within the game,” Lucas shared on Up & Adams.

It must have been surreal for Lucas to be laughing with one of the best in the game. Garrett is the highest-paid non-QB in the league for a reason. Every football fan knows who he is, and he still somehow manages to surprise us with his dominance on the field.

Host Kay Adams wanted to know what the giggles were about. She pointed out that Lucas had a great game that day, and he should be proud to share what the comments were about.

“It was a good game for me, definitely. But he actually had a spin move on me in the endzone, and he got me kind of clean, but the ball came out. So, when I popped my head up, I giggled at him, and he giggled at me like, ‘Ah, he almost had me.’ So, that’s what I meant when I said we shared a giggle or two during the game,” Lucas said.

Sometimes that’s the tough life of a defensive lineman. Garrett got by Lucas, but the ball wasn’t coming in his direction. It’s probably something he gets used to, as teams are constantly running away from him. You’d rather get beaten by a different Browns defender than him.

But now, as teammates, the two will only have to match up against each other in practice. Kevin Stefanski is probably breathing a sigh of relief. There are very few linemen who could hold down Garrett the way Lucas did in Week 5. It might have just been an off day, but the tape shows that the O-lineman had his number.

Browns Need Garrett

If the Browns want to be considered a contender this season, it’s going to depend on a multitude of factors. But one of those is the continued dominance of Garrett. He’s a player the team never has to worry about, and hopefully, they still won’t have to. Garrett has basically walked into 10-sack seasons for his entire career.

However, it seems like the Browns’ success hinges on their offense and whether they can figure it out. With a ton of QBs rostered and not a lot of weapons for them to throw to, their ability to move the ball will determine most of their record. They’re the fourth-best team in their division with problems they still need to iron out.

The addition of the Garrett-stopper, Lucas up front, is a welcoming one. But the Browns are going to need to prove a lot offensively in the regular season for NFL fans to take them seriously.